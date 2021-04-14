Wednesday’s Top Local Sports Performers (April 14)

Mackenzie Kingsbury tossed a five-inning no-hitter, fanning 15 of the 17 batters she faced (two walks) in Woodsville’s 18-0 win at Littleton. Morgan Wagstaff had a second-inning grand slam to power the offense.
Josh Finkle tossed a complete-game three-hitter, allowing one run and fanning 12 as Littleton began its season with a 4-1 victory at Woodsville. Crusaders Dre Akines, Blake Fillion and Landon Bromley each collected their first varsity hits.
