Wednesday's Top Performers And Thursday's Schedule

Nick Matteis, left, celebrates his third period goal during the Vikings' 3-0 win over St. Johnsbury Academy in a Division II hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

WEDNESDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS

Nick Matteis netted a hat trick and Daniel Lanoue added a pair of goals as Lyndon toppled rival St. J 6-4 in a Division II hockey clash at the BOR in Barre.

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

Boys Hoops

Lisbon at Groveton, 4:30

Berlin at Littleton, 6:30

Colebrook at White Mountains, 5

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 5:30

Girls Hoops

Lyndon at Harwood, 7

South Burlington at St. J, 5:30

Hazen at BFA-Fairfax, 5:30

Danville at Richford, 6

Milton at North Country, 6

Lyndon at Harwood, 7

Montpelier at Lake Region, 7

Littleton at Berlin, 6:30

White Mountains at Colebrook, 6:30

Gorham at Lisbon, 4

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4

Alpine Skiing

Lyndon at Cochran’s, 9

Men’s Hoops

New England College at Lyndon, 6

