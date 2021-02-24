Wednesday’s Top Performers And Thursday’s Schedule

WEDNESDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
Nick Matteis netted a hat trick and Daniel Lanoue added a pair of goals as Lyndon toppled rival St. J 6-4 in a Division II hockey clash at the BOR in Barre.
THURSDAY, FEB. 25
Boys Hoops
Lisbon at Groveton, 4:30
Berlin at Littleton, 6:30
Colebrook at White Mountains, 5
Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 5:30
Girls Hoops
Lyndon at Harwood, 7
South Burlington at St. J, 5:30
Hazen at BFA-Fairfax, 5:30
Danville at Richford, 6
Milton at North Country, 6

Montpelier at Lake Region, 7
Littleton at Berlin, 6:30
White Mountains at Colebrook, 6:30
Gorham at Lisbon, 4
Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 4
Alpine Skiing
Lyndon at Cochran’s, 9
Men’s Hoops
New England College at Lyndon, 6
