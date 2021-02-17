Wednesday’s Top Performers (Feb. 17) And Thursday’s Schedule

WEDNESDAY TOP PERFORMERS
Emily Tanner netted three goals and Korey Champney and Liza Morse each added a goal and an assist as the Kingdom Blades rolled past Stowe 6-1.
Jaylin Bennett (11), Ava Simpson (10) and Kelsey Graham (10) each hit double figures in scoring to power White Mountains past Pittsburg-Canaan on senior night.
Olivia Sarkis cashed in 25 points as undefeated Woodsville bowled over Lin-Wood 63-24.
Dillon Brigham netted a game-high 15 points and teammate Jacob LeClair added 14 as Danville toppled Northfield 59-47.
Nick Matteis and Daniel Lanoue tallied as Colin MacDiarmid had 16 saves to earn the shutout as Lyndon hockey blanked Burlington 2-0.
Isaiah Baker netted 22 points to fuel Hazen to a 76-48 win over BFA-Fairfax.
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
Alpine Skiing
N.H. Meet of Champions at Cannon (Mittersill), 9:30
Girls Hoops
Lake Region at Lyndon, 6:30
St. J at Essex, 7
Peoples at Danville, 7:30
White Mountains at Profile, 4
Hazen at Stowe, 6
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4
Gorham at Littleton, 6
Boys Hoops
Profile at White Mountains, 5
Littleton at Gorham, 6
Libson at Lin-Wood, 5:30
