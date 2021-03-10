TOP PERFORMERS
Lyndon’s Nina Seeman raced to second place in the 3K classic and third in the 3K skate at the Vermont Division II state Nordic championships at Craftsbury Outdoor Center.
Austin Giroux scored 13 and Corbin Brueck added 12 as North Country stopped BFA-St. Albans 42-30 to finish the regular season at 7-0.
——
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV Semifinal
At Plymouth Regional High School
Woodsville vs. Colebrook, 7
VT. BOYS HOOPS
Lyndon at Harwood, 7
U-32 at Lake Region, 7
