Wednesday’s Top Performers (March 17) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

WEDNESDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
St. J senior Tommy Zschau claimed the giant slalom title at the Vermont alpine state championships at Smugglers’ Notch. He won with a two-run time of 1:59.24, one of two skiers to break 2 minutes for two runs.
St. J senior Maggie Anderson laid down to blistering runs to seize the giant slalom title at the Vermont H.S. state championships at Smugglers’ Notch. Her winning time was 1:57.98 and was one of two girls racers to go under 2 minutes.
Collin Punderson netted 26 points, 11 in the third quarter, and snatched eight rebounds as Blue Mountain advanced to the Division IV quarterfinals with a 48-28 rout of Arlington.
Haley Goff repeated as the individual champion while leading the North Country girls to back-to-back snowboarding titles at the Vermont state championships at Jay Peak.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
No games scheduled
FRIDAY, MARCH 19
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-II First Round
No. 16 Woodstock (1-7) at No. 1 North Country (7-0), 6
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 Lyndon (5-3) at No. 4 Spaulding (5-5), 6
