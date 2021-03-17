Wednesday’s Top Performers (March 17) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

St. J's Maggie Anderson competes in the Vermont girls giant slalom championship at Burke Mountain on Monday, March 4, 2019. (File Photo by Paul Hayes)

WEDNESDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS

St. J senior Tommy Zschau claimed the giant slalom title at the Vermont alpine state championships at Smugglers’ Notch. He won with a two-run time of 1:59.24, one of two skiers to break 2 minutes for two runs.

St. J senior Maggie Anderson laid down to blistering runs to seize the giant slalom title at the Vermont H.S. state championships at Smugglers’ Notch. Her winning time was 1:57.98 and was one of two girls racers to go under 2 minutes.

Collin Punderson netted 26 points, 11 in the third quarter, and snatched eight rebounds as Blue Mountain advanced to the Division IV quarterfinals with a 48-28 rout of Arlington.

Haley Goff repeated as the individual champion while leading the North Country girls to back-to-back snowboarding titles at the Vermont state championships at Jay Peak.

——

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

No games scheduled

——

FRIDAY, MARCH 19

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II First Round

No. 16 Woodstock (1-7) at No. 1 North Country (7-0), 6

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 5 Lyndon (5-3) at No. 4 Spaulding (5-5), 6

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.