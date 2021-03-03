Wednesday’s Top Performers (March 3) And Thursday’s Schedule

Stephen Lucas had 14 points, five blocks and four steals in Littleton’s 69-57 win over Colebrook in a Division IV tournament first-round game on Thursday, March 3, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TOP PERFORMERS

Fritz Hauser had a game-high 15 points as St. J toppled Metro Division Mt. Mansfield for its third straight win.

Josh Finkle, playing in his first game in two weeks, finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Parker Paradice added 15 points, seven assists and four steals, and Stephen Lucas had 14 points, five blocks and four steals in Littleton’s 69-57 prelim playoff win over Colebrook.

Michael Maccini and Cam Tenney-Burt each tallied 12 points in Woodsville’s 46-18 road playoff win at Lisbon, helping the Engineers advance to the Division IV quarterfinals.

Matt St. Cyr netted 22 and added six assists while Brandon Laundry added 17 as Groveton advance to the Division IV quarterfinals with a rout of Profile.

Korey Champney had a pair of goals and Reese Petit added two assists as the Kingdom Blades topped Woodstock 4-2 in a battle of Division II girls hockey unbeatens.

——

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

VT. ALPINE SKIING

NVAC District slalom at Burke, 10

N.H. NORDIC SKIING

Division II State Championships at Great Glen, 10

N.H. GIRLS HOOPS

D-III Region 1 First Round

No. 6 White Mountains at No. 2 Winnisquam, 7

D-IV Region 3 First Round

No. 5 Woodsville at No. 1 Moultonborough, 7

No. 3 Lisbon at No. 2 Franklin, 7

D-IV Region 4 First Round

No. 4 Colebrook at No. 1 Groveton, 7

No. 3 Gorham at No. 2 Littleton, 7

VT. BOYS HOOPS

Danville at Blue Mountain, 7

North Country at Missisquoi, 6:30

Lake Region at Lamoille, 7

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon at Johnson, 6

