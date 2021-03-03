Wednesday’s Top Performers (March 3) And Thursday’s Schedule

TOP PERFORMERS
Fritz Hauser had a game-high 15 points as St. J toppled Metro Division Mt. Mansfield for its third straight win.
Josh Finkle, playing in his first game in two weeks, finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Parker Paradice added 15 points, seven assists and four steals, and Stephen Lucas had 14 points, five blocks and four steals in Littleton’s 69-57 prelim playoff win over Colebrook.
Michael Maccini and Cam Tenney-Burt each tallied 12 points in Woodsville’s 46-18 road playoff win at Lisbon, helping the Engineers advance to the Division IV quarterfinals.
Matt St. Cyr netted 22 and added six assists while Brandon Laundry added 17 as Groveton advance to the Division IV quarterfinals with a rout of Profile.
Korey Champney had a pair of goals and Reese Petit added two assists as the Kingdom Blades topped Woodstock 4-2 in a battle of Division II girls hockey unbeatens.
——
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
VT. ALPINE SKIING
NVAC District slalom at Burke, 10
N.H. NORDIC SKIING
Division II State Championships at Great Glen, 10
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-III Region 1 First Round
No. 6 White Mountains at No. 2 Winnisquam, 7
D-IV Region 3 First Round
No. 5 Woodsville at No. 1 Moultonborough, 7
No. 3 Lisbon at No. 2 Franklin, 7
D-IV Region 4 First Round
No. 4 Colebrook at No. 1 Groveton, 7
No. 3 Gorham at No. 2 Littleton, 7
VT. BOYS HOOPS
Danville at Blue Mountain, 7
North Country at Missisquoi, 6:30
Lake Region at Lamoille, 7
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at Johnson, 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.