Wednesday Scores (Feb. 9) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9

Boys Hockey
Brattleboro at St. J, 6
Lyndon at Harwood, 5:30

Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at S. Burlington, 5

Boys Hoops
Colchester at St. J, 6:30
Williamstown at Lyndon, 6:30
Lake Region at Thetford, 7
Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 7:30
Peoples at Hazen, 7:30
Blue Mountain at Craftsbury, 7
North Country at Milton, 7
Profile at Woodsville, 6:30
Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30
Littleton at Lisbon, 6:30
Newfound at White Mountains, 6:30

Girls Hoops
Profile at Woodsville, 5 Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5
Newfound at White Mountains, 5

Wrestling
White Mountains at Bow, 6

——

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

Girls Hoops
Champlain Valley at St. J, 6:30
Montpelier at Lyndon, 6:30
Peoples at Lake Region, 7
Twinfield at Danville, 7:30
Hazen at Stowe, 7
Blue Mountain at Richford, 7
Gorham at Groveton, 5
Profile at Moultonborough, 6

Boys Hoops
Gorham at Groveton, 6:30
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 6:30
Profile at Moultonborough, 7:30

Nordic Skiing
Lyndon at Lamoille, 2:30 Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

You voted:
John Dennis, Blue Mountain Basketball
Cayde Micknak, North Country Basketball
Jeff Santo, Littleton Basketball
Andrew Joncas, Danville Basketball Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

You voted:
Sabine Brueck, North Country Basketball
Maddie Roy, Woodsville Basketball
Alyssa Butler, Lake Region Basketball
Anna Cushing, St. Johnsbury Gymnastics 