Wednesday Scores (Sept. 1) And Thursday Schedule
White Mountains goaltender Carissa Challinor makes a diving save against Mya Brown during Profile's 5-0 win in a New Hampshire girls soccer match in Whitefield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

Men’s Soccer

Lyndon at Norwich, ppd. TBD

Women’s Volleyball

Fisher 3, Lyndon 0

Women’s Tennis

Lyndon at Castleton, 4

Cross Country

Lyndon (men/women) at Vermont Tech, ppd. TBD

——

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

Boys Golf

North Country at St. J, 4 (SJCC)

Boys Soccer

White Mountains at Berlin, 4

Pittsburg at Profile, 4

Groveton at Littleton, 4

Coed XC

White Mountains at Early Bird Invitational, 4

Field Hockey

Hopkinton at White Mountains, 4

Girls Soccer

Groveton at Littleton, 4

Pittsburg at Profile, 4

Moultonborough at Colebrook, 4

