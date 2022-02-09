Wednesday Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 9) And Thursday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9
Boys Hockey
Brattleboro 4, St. J 3
Harwood 3, Lyndon 2
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades 5, South Burlington 2
Boys Hoops
St. J 43, Colchester 18
Williamstown 56, Lyndon 53
Thetford 60, Lake Region 39
Danville 63, BFA-Fairfax 43
Hazen 61, Peoples 33
Blue Mountain 80, Craftsbury 37
North Country 58, Milton 31
Woodsville 73, Profile 40
Pittsburg-Canaan 58, Colebrook 57
Groveton 54, Moultonborough 23
Littleton 75, Lisbon 29
Newfound 44, White Mountains 32
Girls Hoops
Groveton 54, Moultonborough 21
Woodsville 33, Profile 20
Gorham 45, Lisbon 35
Colebrook 50, Pittsburg-Canaan 44
Newfound 43, White Mountains 23
Wrestling
White Mountains at Bow, 6
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Clara Andre had three goals and an assist, Alexandra Mosher tallied two goals and an assist and Brooke-Lynne Choiniere collected three assists as the Kingdom Blades dropped South Burlington 5-2.
Murphy Young (11) and Colby Garey-Wright combined for 19 points as St. J stymied Colchester 43-18.
Standout forward Austin Giroux scored 14 points in his return from a shoulder injury and North Country pounced on Milton 58-31 to to to 12-0.
Evan Sanborn dropped in a career-high 28 points in Lyndon’s narrow 56-53 defeat to Williamstown.
Dillon Brigham had 19 points and 15 rebounds while Andrew Joncas (13), Christian Young (12) and Louie Palmieri (11) all hit double figures in Danville’s 63-43 win at BFA-Fairfax.
Carter Hill had a season-high 20 points and Jadon Baker added six points, eight assists and five steals in Hazen’s 61-33 rout of Peoples.
Evan Dennis scored 15 while John Dennis added 14, including draining a three-quarter-court heave, in Blue Mountain’s 80-37 win over Craftsbury.
Mike Hampson netted 13 points, Braden Lewis had a career-high 12 points and Kalef Maccini added 11 rebounds in Littleton’s 75-29 victory at Lisbon.
Michael Maccini and Landon Kingsbury combined for 30 points while Cam Tenney-Burt and Elijah Flocke each chipped in 14 as unbeaten, defending champion Woodsville overwhelmed Profile 73-40.
Ben Wheelock (23 points, 10 boards) put up a double-double while Kaden Cloutier added 10 points and eight assists in Groveton’s 54-23 triumph over Moultonborough.
Ariana Lord collected 20 points and 18 rebounds and Shyanna Fuller had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five steals as Colebrook handed Pittsburg-Canaan just its second loss of the season, 50-44.
Emily Farr had a game-high 10 points as Woodsville went on to its seventh straight win, 33-20 over Profile.
Marissa Kenison continued her prolific scoring with 23 points while senior Emily Schafermeyer had 13 in Groveton’s 54-21 victory over Moultonborough.
——
THURSDAY, FEB. 10
Girls Hoops
Champlain Valley at St. J, 6:30
Montpelier at Lyndon, 6:30
Peoples at Lake Region, 7
Twinfield at Danville, 7:30
Hazen at Stowe, 7
Blue Mountain at Richford, 7
Gorham at Groveton, 5
Profile at Moultonborough, 6
Boys Hoops
Gorham at Groveton, 6:30
Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 6:30
Profile at Moultonborough, 7:30
Nordic Skiing
Lyndon at Lamoille, 2:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.