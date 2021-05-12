Wednesday Top Local Peformers

Tyler Hicks (14 strikeouts) and Karter Deming (struck out four of six batters he faced) teamed up for a no-hitter as White Mountains battled past previously unbeaten Lin-Wood.
St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman and Gabriel Hatch went 1-2 in the 800, running the two fastest times yet in Vermont this season; Myles Thornton-Sherman earned wins in the 200 meters, pole vault and the 4x100 and 4x400; while Hazel Fay (400 meters, 300 hurdles), Hannah Angell (shot put, discus) and Elizabeth Jones (high jump, pole vault) each won two events in the Hilltoppers’ dual meet sweep of Mt. Mansfield.
Carson Rancourt went 2-for-3 with two runs as Colebrook edged Profile 5-3 to notch its first win of the season.
