Wednesday Top Local Performers (April 28)

Polly Currier and Ellie Rice each popped in a pair of goals while Maren Nitsche and Ella Ceppetelli each had a goal and an assist as St. J girls lacrosse picked off Woodstock 6-4.
Evan Thornton-Sherman rebroke his school record in the 3,000 meters (8:42.0); Denzel Ebohon won the 100 and 200 and anchored the 4x100 relay; and Hale Boyden won the 800 and 1,500 and ran in the winning 4x800 relay to help lead the St. J boys to a home track and field win.
Lizzy Jones won the 100 hurdles, triple jump and high jump while Isabella Bostic won the 300 hurdles, long jump and led off the 4x400 relay to pace the St. J girls to home track and field victory.
Nicole Gross had three hits and scored three runs to key a come-from-behind 11-10 win for White Mountains Regional over Berlin.
