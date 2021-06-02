Wednesday Top Local Performers (June 2)

Sage Smith went 6-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI and Samantha Howe was 3-for-5 with an intentional walk and four RBI as Colebrook ousted Groveton 15-9 to advance to the Division IV softball quarterfinals.
With the team score tied 4-all, the doubles squad of Carrie Meunier and Kaitlyn Ilacqua won their match 8-6 to send Littleton to a 5-4 triumph over Kearsarge and into the Division III state title game. Lauren McKee, Bre Lemay, Meunier and Ilacqua also won their singles matches.
Morgan Wagstaff went 4-for-5 with a double, triple and scored four runs as Woodsville outlasted Moultonborough 14-9 to advance to the Division IV quarterfinals.
