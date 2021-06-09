Wednesday Top Local Performers (June 9)

Sophia Shippee scored four times, including two goals in the final 34 seconds, as St. J rallied to stun Hartford in the Division II girls lacrosse semifinals. The sophomore’s game-winner came with 4.8 seconds remaining.
Kelleigh Simpson scattered four hits and fanned 14 while Jaydin Royer had two hits and three RBI as top-seeded Lyndon rolled past Middlebury 10-0 to reach the Division II softball championship.
Mackenzie Kingsbury pitched four innings for the win and went 4-for-5 with nine RBI, including a three-run triple as Woodsville powered into the Division IV final with a 23-0 rout of Gorham.
First-year senior Landon Bromley (1-for-3, two runs, walk, RBI) drove in the winning run on a sacrifice bunt and freshman newcomer JP Perez (four Ks, two hits, two walks) threw three innings of scoreless relief as Littleton fought off Woodsville 8-3 in eight innings to punch its ticket to the Division IV title tilt.
