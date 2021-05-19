Reese Routhier was 3-for-5, Amanda Newman was 3-for-4, Catherine Bushey hit a two-run bomb and Kylie Lachance held Lisbon to five hits in Groveton’s 10-7 softball win.
Wednesday Top Local Performers (May 19)
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Athlete of the Week
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For May 10-16
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 10-16.
You voted:
Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballots For May 10-16
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 10-16.
You voted:
Latest News
- New Zealand spending plan includes rebuilding Antarctic base
- Smith scores in 2nd OT to lead Bruins past Capitals 3-2
- China delays supply mission to newly launched space station
- Aho, Nedeljkovic lift Hurricanes past Predators, 3-0
- Defense says dismemberment is evidence of Durst's innocence
- State police troopers search Rochester mayor's home
- Actor Masterson's ex says she had to pull hair to stop rape
- Grizzlies end Spurs' season in play-in game winning 100-96
- 35 Republicans buck Trump, back study of Jan. 6 Capitol riot
- Mexico City marks 500 years since conquest battle began
- VP Harris meets with Guatemalan justice leaders before visit
- Arrest made in Lyft driver attack caught on video
Latest Sports Headlines
- No-hitter for 2nd straight day: Kluber pitches Yanks' gem
- Verdugo, Martinez power 5-run 1st, Red Sox top Blue Jays 7-3
- With hits now scarce, no-hitters on the rise
- Acuña's homer off Barnes in 9th lifts Braves over Mets, 5-4
- Yankees right-hander Corey Kluber throws majors’ sixth no-hitter of season and second in two days, beating Rangers 2-0
- Yankees RHP Kluber has no-hitter through 8 vs. Rangers
- Jonquel Jones' double-double leads Sun past Fever 88-67
- Orioles' Chris Davis out for season after hip surgery
- Caught in Quandary, OEC Kings Forced To Cancel 2021 Legion Baseball Season
- Gleyber Torres off COVID-19 IL and back in Yankees lineup
- Vaccinated Nats player tests positive for COVID-19,
- Youth movement afoot in MLS
- Wednesday H.S. Roundup: Groveton Pulls Away For 10-7 Victory In Lisbon
- Former Hilltopper Star Lia Rotti Standing Tall In NESCAC
- Record-setting sprinter, '68 Olympic activist Lee Evans dies
- NHL clears Blues, Golden Knights after virus testing errors
- Patriots sign 4th-round draft pick, RB Rhamondre Stevenson
- Walker added to Mets' lengthy IL list, Maybin joins OF mix
- Wednesday Top Local Performers (May 19)
- SEC gives extra $23 million to each school because of COVID
- Wednesday Local Scores (May 19) And Thursday Schedule
- Braves acquire C Kevan Smith from Rays, DFA C Jeff Mathis
- Lowe to host NBC's Olympics daytime coverage from Tokyo
- Dallas Open to bring ATP Tour men's tennis to SMU next year
- New hoops league for prep stars building facility in Atlanta
- Leipzig's Tyler Adams returning to US with back injury
- NBC using ESPN's Foudy, Rae, Hildreth for Olympics
- AP Top 25 Podcast: David Shaw on Pac-12, CFP and practice
- LEADING OFF: Ohtani pitches, Kluber vs Rangers, Sox-Twins
- Blue Jays host the Red Sox after Ryu's solid performance
- Braves look to break 3-game losing streak against Mets
- Yankees to take on Rangers on the road
- Pittsburgh takes on New York, seeks 4th straight victory
- Turnbull twirls 5th no-hitter of MLB season, Tigers top M's
- Play-in games conjure tourney feel for NBA coaches, players
- Tatum scores 50, Celtics beat Wizards 118-100 in play-in
- Detroit's Spencer Turnbull has no-hitter thru 8 vs Mariners
- The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 10-16
- Hawks G Goodwin out for playoffs with respiratory condition
- LeMahieu season-high 3 RBIs for Yankees in 7-4 win at Texas
- Ryu pitches 7 masterful innings, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 8-0
- Jarry rebounds with 39 saves, Pens even series with Isles
- Angels star Mike Trout out 6 to 8 weeks due to calf strain
- Ionescu's first WNBA triple-double lifts Liberty over Lynx
- Tuesday H.S. Roundup: Alley, Bucks Hand Oxbow First Loss
- Yankees SS Torres cleared after positive COVID-19 test
- Patriots sign 6th-round pick Bledsoe, re-sign Hoyer
- Tuesday Top Local Performers (May 18)
- Trio of Indy winners silences youth movement on opening day
- Yankees activate Odor from IL, back in lineup vs Rangers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.