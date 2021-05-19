Wednesday Top Local Performers (May 19)
Buy Now

Kylie Lachance pitched 14 innings in 24 hours for Groveton as the Eagles won 15-13 in Colebrook and 10-7 in Lisbon. (Photo by Arlene Allin)

Reese Routhier was 3-for-5, Amanda Newman was 3-for-4, Catherine Bushey hit a two-run bomb and Kylie Lachance held Lisbon to five hits in Groveton’s 10-7 softball win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.