Wednesday Top Local Performers (May 26)

White Mountains senior Forest Pribbernow was second in both the 110 hurdles (17.00) and the 300 hurdles (44.22), was third in javelin (151-9) and snagged seventh in the 200 meters (25.04) to account for 22 of the Spartans’ 26 points at the New Hampshire Division III boys track and field state championship.
Blake Fillion and Josh Finkle each had a pair of hits and drove in three while Landon Bromley went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs as Littleton rolled past Lisbon 10-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.