DANVILLE — The sixth time was the charm.
Rylie Cadieux deposited an assist from Autumn Larocque 56 seconds into the game and Macy Voganschneider scored unassisted in the 45th minute, as the second-seeded Danville Indians finally overcame 10th-seeded Long Trail to reach their first final four since 2007.
The Mountain Lions had eliminated Danville from the Division IV postseason the last five years.
Colleen Flinn made seven saves for the victors; Nancy Dominic made 19 for LT (4-7).
Danville (7-3) will face No. 6 Hazen (5-5) in Wednesday’s semifinals at 2 p.m. The two NEK squads split their regular-season matchups, the Indians winning 3-2 and the Cats prevailing 1-0.
No. 6 HAZEN 3, No. 14 TWIN VALLEY 2: In Hardwick, seniors Macy Molleur and Madison Bartlett teamed up to send the Wildcats to the semifinals for the first time since 2011.
Molleur had two goals and assist while Bartlett tallied and assited for Hazen (5-5), which held off upstart Twin Valley from another Division IV upset.
Molleur has five goals in two playoff wins for the Cats.
Sadie Boyd scored with 33 minutes left in the second half to knot the game 1-all, but Molleur responded a minute later to put Hazen up 2-1 and Bartlett made it 3-1 soon after. Breck Benson brought TV within 3-2 with 22 minutes to go.
Alleigh Gabaree had 10 saves for Hazen. Halee Cole had eight for Twin Valley (3-9).
“As the final whistle blew, player of the match Macy Molleur led her team off the field with a tear in her eye knowing that she had played her last game on Hudson field,” HU coach Harry Besett said.
The Wildcats travel to No. 2 Danville for a Wednesday semifinal (2 p.m.). The clubs split during the regualr season, HU prevailing 1-0 and the Indians scoring a 3-2 victory.
No. 1 ENOSBURG 2, No. 9 LAKE REGION 0: In Enosburg, Michaela Chase scored in the first half and Sophie Burns notched a goal in the second half as the top-seeded, unbeaten Hornets cut short the Rangers’ playoff run in the Division III quarterfinals.
Mariana Rockwell had three saves for the Rangers, who outshot the hosts 14-6. Zoe McGee made nine for Enosburg (8-0).
“LR played a dominant offensive game creating multiple attacks on the Enosburg net,” Rangers coach Mary Farnsworth said. Enosburg’s keeper and defense line showed incredible poise and organization affecting LR’s ability to finish chances; keeping LR under pressure, forcing shots early and cutting off angles. Enosburg’s offense seized the opportunities they gained, capitalizing with decisive goals. LR’s Madison Bowman was a standout player in the match on defense, as well as the offensive duo of Sakoya Sweeney and Ally Cotnoir.
LR’s season ends at 4-7.
“While I would have loved to see LR translate one of their shots to a goal, they kept trying until the last second,” Farnsworth said. “I’m incredibly proud of how far this team has developed this year. We’ve played for more control, confidence and poise on the ball, and it’s shown in our game play. I’m excited to see what will happen next season.”
FOOTBALL
ST. J 62, U-32 22: In East Montpelier, Colby Garey-Wright threw for 296 yards and six touchdowns and caught another as the Hilltoppers scored 34 first-half points to punch their ticket to the 7-on-7 touch football regional championship game.
Sam Begin hauled in nine catches for 145 yards and four touchdowns, including a 52-yarder, and Zebb Winot caught two TDs and had a 42-yard pick-6, the second defensive touchdown this postseason for St. J.
Quinn Murphy also tossed a pair of scores, one to Gavynn Kenney-Young and another to Garey-Wright in the Hilltopper rout.
Nathan LaRosa tossed three TDs to Anthony Englehard for the Raiders.
St. J will host Spaulding in the championship game on Saturday at noon.
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
PROFILE 3, LIN-WOOD 0: In Bethlehem, Max Ritter, Gabe Jacobs and Kiran Sherburne all tallied as the Patriots moved into the Division IV semifinals.
All three goals came in the second half.
Profile will visit Littleton on Wednesday. The Crusaders advanced to the final four after Colebrook forfeited Saturday’s matchup because of a COVID-19 outbreak in town.
During the regular season, Littleton edged the Pats twice, 2-1 and 1-0.
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
MOULTONBOROUGH 1, WOODSVILLE 0: In Moultonborough, Ellie Marchand touched home a 30-yard direct kick that hit off the crossbar late in the first half and the Panthers stunned the Engineers on Sunday to advance to the Division IV semifinals.
Grace Boucher was busy with 16 saves for Moultonborough, which will host Littleton on Thursday.
Kaylynn Reagan had four saves for Woodsville, which ends at 9-2. The Engineers will graduate a slew of seniors, including Morgan Wagstaff, Keatyn Horne, Nye Adamkowski, Emily Prest, Olivia Sarkis, Graci Kaiser, Maachah Krull, Annabelle Townsend, Kaylenn Reagan and Gabby Brown.
