Weekend H.S. Playoff Schedule

No. 6 Hazen, fresh off a win over No. 2 Danville in penalty kicks, takes on powerhouse Proctor for the Division IV crown on Saturday. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

SATURDAY

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

At Applejack Stadium, Manchester

No. 6 Hazen (6-5) at No. 1 Proctor (13-0), 1

FOOTBALL

Regional Championship

Spaulding (4-4) at St. J (8-1), noon

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

Saturday

Littleton (10-2) at Sunapee (10-2), 2

VT. CROSS COUNTRY

Meet of Champions at St. Albans

——

SUNDAY

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Championship

Littleton (14-0) at Sunapee (13-0), 2

