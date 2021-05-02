ST. JOHNSBURY — Gardner Auchincloss netted three goals and added three assists while goaltender Dominik Gray played big with eight saves as the St. Johnsbury boys lacrosse team battled back from a 4-1 deficit to earn a 7-5 win over Mt. Abraham at Cary Field on Saturday.
Chase Porter added a pair of goals and assists while Jayden Hayes and Jude Coe found the back of the net for the hosts.
Griffin Paradee accounted for three goals while Aidan Danyouw had 11 saves in the loss.
St. J (2-1) is at Hartford on Tuesday at 5.
GIRLS LACROSSE
GREEN MOUNTAIN 19, ST. J 4: In Waitsfield, Katie Queally and Erika Wiebe each pumped in six goals as Green Mountain ended the Hilltoppers’ three-game win streak.
Mairen Tierney, Ellie Rice, Avery Tomczyk and Holly Stein each tallied for St. J (3-2). Goaltenders Clara Andre and Maddie Hurlbert combined for 26 saves in the loss.
The Hilltoppers host Spaulding on Monday at 4:30.
BASEBALL
PEOPLES 23, DANVILLE 1: In Danville, the visiting Wolves scored six runs in each of the first two innings for their second win of the season.
“Not much went right, in the field or on the mound,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said after the local nine made eight errors.
Ben Alekson (2-for-4, HR, four RBI) and Jack Lund led the PA offense that belted 13 hits. Danville was held to five, including Dusty Loura-Bumps’ double to the gap. He reached safely in all three plate appearances, while Joe Schlesinger singled and reached base twice on the afternoon.
“Joe worked hard behind the plate and delivered a speech to his teammates toward the end of the game that showed incredible leadership in the face of adversity,” DeCaro said.
Danville looks for its first win Thursday at Lake Region.
NORTH COUNTRY 13, RANDOLPH 3: In Newport, Jack Young (three hits, four runs), Jake LeBlanc (two hits, two-run double) and Dylan Willey (winning pitcher, two hits, three runs) played key roles as the Falcons ended a three-game slide.
North Country (2-4) visits rival Lake Region on Tuesday at 4:30.
BFA-ST. ALBANS 13, ST. JOHNSBURY 1: In St. Johnsbury, Christian Vallee scattered four hits while going the distance, Aidan Savoy added three RBIs and the Bobwhites plated eight runs in the sixth to end the contest early.
Tyler Holm went 2-for-3 with a double while Will Fowler, who absorbed the loss on the bump, added an RBI at the plate.
The Hilltoppers (1-4) host Essex on Tuesday at 4:30.
SOFTBALL
DANVILLE 28, PEOPLES 0 (5): In Danville, Zoe Crocker continued her torrid pace at the plate, going 3-for-4 with six RBI and a fourth-inning grand slam home run that helped the hosts to a 2-1 record going into Monday’s game at Twinfield.
“It wasn’t just over the fence, it ended up in the trees,” Danville coach Paul Remick said of Crocker’s slam. “It was her second grand slam of the season. You don’t see that too often. Zoe is hitting the daylights out of the ball. So is everyone.” The squad started fast with first-inning back-to-back homers by Paige Hale and Colleen Flinn and rolled from there. Hale also had a triple.
While feeling for the overwhelmed D-III opponent, “we hit the ball hard today, 15 hits with no errors,” Remick noted. Just as good, he added, was the pitching of eighth-grader Jesse Kittredge, who gave up two hits and fanned nine with one walk. The Wolves made six errors on the day.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 18, CRAFTSBURY 2: In Wells River, Maggie Emerson earned the win in the circle, allowing no hits and no runs while fanning eight in three innings (also had a double on offense) while Lauren Joy went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI to pace the Bucks.
Felicity Sulham and Gabby Houghton each had a triple for BM.
The Bucks (2-1) host Northfield on Monday at 4:30.
TRACK AND FIELD
VIKINGS SIXTH IN SB: At South Burlington, Bryon Noyes won shot put (41-1.25), discus (117-3.5) and was fifth in javelin (113-1.5) to pace the Viking boys in a six-team meet.
Holden Middleton took second place in the 110 hurdles (18.51) and 300 hurdles (47.51), while the Vikings’ 4x800 team of Aiden Bogie, Kace Colby, Gabriel Cole and Andrzej Prince took third in 9:12.25).
Lyndon finished sixth in the team standings with 44 points, well back of winner U-32 (163).
On the girls side, Streeter Middleton was third in discus (58-2.75) and javelin (73-6) while Victoria Young was fourth in shot put (23-5.5)
The LI girls were also sixth with 19 points. U-32 won with 143.
ST. J SWEEEPS NEK FRESHMAN MEET
Boys Team: St. J 107, North Country 59, Lyndon 30, Craftsbury 25
Individual Winners: 100 Meters: Andrew Bugbee, SJ, 12.14; 200: Bugbee 25.20; 400: Kai Liljequist, SJ, 1:01.90; 800: Matthew Califano, Crafts, 2:22.40; 1,500: Alex Califano, Crafts, 4:50.60; 3,000: Matthew Califano 10:34.90; 110 Hurdles: Bugbee 21.90; 300 Hurdles: Aidan Brody 52.20; 4x100: NC 57.40 (Kaeleb Berthiaume, Nicholas Hunt, Dylan Perkins, Paul Petzoldt); 4x400: SJ 4:31.40 (Liljequist, Carson Eames, John Giddings III, Brody); 4x800: SJ 10:41.10 (Nathaniel Bernier, Giddings III, Liljequist, Eames); Shot Put: Kyle Jones, SJ, 32-3; Discus: Jones 77-3; Javelin: Kape Clements, NC, 87-9; High Jump: Clements 5-4; Pole Vault: Clements 8-6; Long Jump: Aiden McKenzie, LI, 16-8; Triple Jump: McKenzie 32-11-75.
Girls Team: St. J 106, North Country 74, Hazen 7, Lyndon 3
Individual Winners: 100 Meters: Alexandra Mosher, SJ, 14.90; 200: Mosher 31.00; 400: Maaike Dam, SJ 1:27.60; 800: Siri Jolliffe, SJ, 2:53.60; 1,500: Reeve Applegate, NC, 5:49.60; 3,000: Dam 15:58.50; 110 Hurdles: Jolliffe 20.40; 300 Hurdles: Peyton Qualter, SJ, 58.70; 4x100: NC 1:02.50 (Haidin Bathalon, Hannah Erikson, Lily Bachand, Camryn Moore); 4x400: NC 4:58.60 (Charli Kellaway, Shayna Isabelle, Moore, Applegate); 4x800: NC 12:06.80 (Isabelle, Moore, Kellaway, Applegate); Shot Put: Brooke White, SJ, 25-1; Discus: White 53-6.5; Javelin: White 53-1; High Jump: Isabelle 4-2; Pole Vault: Jolliffe 5-6; Long Jump: Bathalon 11-9; Triple Jump: Qualter 24-.25.
