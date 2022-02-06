Weekend H.S. Roundup: Breuck, Falcons Upend Enosburg

NEWPORT — Freshman Sabine Brueck had a season-high 25 points and the streaking North Country Falcons won their fourth in a row, and eighth of nine, with a 51-38 Division II girls basketball win over Enosburg on Saturday.
It was just the second loss of the season for the Hornets, who were led by Emily Adams’ 17 points. The Falcons had the upper hand in this game of upper-echelon teams, taking a 38-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
North Country’s next four games are on the road, beginning Tuesday at Mt. Abe. The Falcons beat them by 12 earlier this season.
EU (11-2): Adams 7-1-17, Gervais 0-3-3, Robtoy 1-0-2, Simmons 5-0-11. Totals: 15-FG 4-8-FT 38.
NC (11-4): Josi Fortin 1-2-4, Sabine Brueck 10-2-25, Cece Marquis 1-1-3, Emma Fortin 3-0-6, Cora Nadeau 5-1-11, Aaliyah Wilburn 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 5-9-FT 51.
EU 7 10 7 14 — 38
NC 11 15 12 13 — 51
3-Point FG: E 4 (Adams 2, Simmons, Bowen); N 4 (Brueck 3, Nadeau). Team Fouls: E 14, N 11.
LAKE REGION 37, HARWOOD 25: Sakoya Sweekey (10) was the only player in double figures in a defensive battle that gave the Rangers their third straight win.
“The girls played really well, we kept our composure in a physical game and moved the ball well to create scoring opportunities and drew a lot of fouls,” Rangers coach Joe Houston said. “This was a defensive battle for sure and we have come a long way on that end of the floor since the start of the season.”
Lake Region visits U-32 on Tuesday. The Rangers beat the Raiders earlier this season.
LR (7-5): Maddie Racine 1-0-2, Maya Auger 2-2-8, Sakoya Sweeney 3-4-10, Lillian Fauteux 1-2-4, Madison Bowman 1-2-4, Alyssa Butler 1-5-7, Dayna Knights 1-0-2. Totals: 10-FG 15-27-FT 37.
HU (7-8): Rundle 1-1-3, Raelin 1-3-5, Nelson 2-0-4, McKay 2-1-5, Lapointe 1-0-2, Fuller 0-1-1, Lilley 2-1-5. Totals: 9-FG 7-15-FT 25.
HU 7 1 4 14 — 25
LR 10 5 11 11 — 37
3-Point FG: L 2 (Auger). Team Fouls: L 14, H 14
DANVILLE 44, TWINFIELD 26: In Twinfield, Allie Beliveau had 11 points while Colleen Flinn and Zoe Crocker poppled in 10 apiece as the streaking Bears won their eighth straight.
Danville led 23-10 at half, but allowed the Trojans within 27-23 after three before closing with a flurry.
“We started and finished the game well,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “Things went a little sideways on us in the middle of the game with our communication and have some things we need to clean up defensively. We struggled to shoot from the outside today. Took the right shots, just could not get them to fall for stretches. We adjusted and worked the ball around on offense. There we were able to find some lanes to get to the basket and had more success around the rim.”
The Bears visit Craftsbury on Tuesday.
DHS (10-5): Lilli Klark 0-1-1, Laci Potter 1-2-4, Allie Beliveau 4-2-11, Colleen Flinn 4-2-10, Laci Sandvil 2-2-6, Rylie Cadieux 1-0-2, Zoe Crocker 5-0-10. Totals: 17-FG 9-13-FT 44.
TU (2-8): S. Mancini 0-2-2, North 0-2-2, McLane 3-2-8, Fowler 1-2-4, Klarich 2-0-5, Washburn 2-0-5. Totals: 8-FG 8-16-FT 26.
DHS 12 11 4 17 — 44
TU 2 8 13 3 — 26
3-Point FG: D 1 (Beliveau); T 2 (Klarich, Washburn). Team Fouls: D 17, T 11. Fouled Out: D, Crocker.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 40, HAZEN 35: In Hardwick, Kyra Nelson scored 10 and Jordan Alley added nine as the Bucks hit free throws after it was a one-point game in the last minute.
“It was a hard-fought game both ways,” Wildcats coach Tim Whitney said.
Hazen junior Alexis Christensen had game-high 15 points.
The Wildcats host Northfield on Tuesday at 7:30. Also Tuesday, the Bucks host BFA-Fairfax at 7.
BM (10-4): Lauren Joy 7, Kyra Nelson 10, Emma Dennis 1, Jordan Alley 9, Emma Gray 4, Felicity Sulham 2, Keegan Tillotson 2, Kolby Nelson 5. Totals: 13-FG 11-24-FT 40.
HU (7-7): Tessa Luther 4, Natalie Michaud 2, Alexis Christensen 15, Bailey Christensen 2, Caitlyn Davison 9, Lisa Velten 1, Hayley Michaud 2. Totals: 11-FG 6-9-FT 35.
BM 7 9 11 13 — 40
HU 10 5 8 12 — 35
3-Point FG: B 1 (Ko. Nelson); H 7 (Christensen 5, Davison, Luther). Team Fouls: B 15, H 23. Fouled Out: N. Michaud, A. Christensen.
GROVETON 48, COLEBROOK 37: In Groveton, Eagles junior forward Marissa Kenison had 19 points and 11 rebounds as the hosts reversed their outcome earlier this season to the Mohawks.
“Marissa set the tone for us out there, and it was also nice that we got 16 points off the bench too,” Eagles coach Tim Haskins said. “As a team, we had 14 steals, so we did a goof job in forcing turnovers.”
Groveton jumped out to an 11-4 lead and held off Colebrook from there. Junior forward Ariana Lord (12 points) led Colebrook and classmate Sierra Riff (nine points, nine rebounds, four steals, three assists) also played well.
Both teams have busy schedules this week. The Eagles visit Franklin Tuesday, then host Moultonborough Wednesday at Gorham Friday. Colebrook visits Lin-Wood Monday, Pittsburg-Canaan Wednesday and hosts Littleton Friday.
CA (9-5): Haley Rossitto 4-1-9, Sierra Riff 4-0-9, Shyanna Fuller 1-0-2, Emma McKeage 2-1-5, Ariana Lord 4-3-12. Totals: 15-FG 5-14-FT 37.
GHS (9-4): Julie Glover 2-0-5, Madison Ash 1-1-3, Marissa Kenison 7-6-21, Emily Schafermeyer 1-0-3, Aspen Clermont 2-2-6, Paige Lambert 2-0-4, Delaney Whiting 3-0-6. Totals: 18-FG 9-14-FT 48.
CA 4 11 13 8 — 37
GHS 11 15 11 11 — 48
3-Point FG: G 3 (Glover, Kenison, Schafermeyer); C 2 (Riff, Lord). Team Fouls: C 12, G 11.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 37, BELMONT 31: In Belmont, senior Morgan Doolan had 20 points as the Spartans held the host Red Raiders scoreless in overtime while making four free throws in the extra session for their third win in their last four games.
White Mountains visits Littleton on Monday at 5; the Spartans nicked the Crusaders 35-34 on Jan. 3.
WMR (8-6): Ciera Challinor 0-3-3, Olivia Shallow 1-0-2, Morgan Doolan 8-3-20, Ainsley Savage 5-2-12.
BHS (4-9): Perkins 1-2-4, Store 4-0-8, Rodrigues 1-1-3, Burke 7-0-14, Bryant 1-0-2.
WMR 4 9 9 11 4 — 37
BHS 5 10 8 8 0 — 31
3-Point FG: W 1 (Doolan); Team Fouls: W 9, B 15. Fouled Out: B, Perkins.
WOODSVILLE 57, MOULTONBOROUGH 38: In Woodsville, nine players scored led by Maddie Roy’s 14 points, as the Engineers had little trouble with the visiting Panthers.
It was the second of a favorable four-game stretch that finds the Engineers playing hosting Lin-Wood on Tuesday and Profile on Wednesday.
“We started quickly by hitting three 3-pointers right out of the gate. This allowed us to settle down on the offensive end,” Engineers coach Tori Clough remarked. We applied pressure on their ball handlers and forced some turnovers. We were able to move the ball well on offense which gave us some great open shots that we were able to hit. Our bench played well for us today.”
MA (4-8): Gleeson 5-2-12, Gunderson 0-2-2, Shekanowski 4-0-9, Johnson 2-0-4, Boucher 3-4-11. Totals: 14-FG 8-13-FT 38.
WHS (10-3): Maddie Roy 6-0-14, Abby Crocker 1-0-3, Eliza Wagstaff 2-0-4, Emily Farr 3-0-6, Aliza Boutin 1-2-4, Mackenzie Kingsbury 2-1-7, Leah Krull 2-0-5, Jaylah Hogue 2-2-7, Paige Royer 3-1-7. Totals: 22-FG 6-11-FT 57
MA 6 11 6 15 — 38
WHS 15 13 12 17 — 57
3-Point FG: M 2 (Shekanowski, Boucher); W 7 Roy 2, Kingsbury 2, Crocker, Krull, Hogue). Team Fouls: M 9, W 9.
BOYS HOOPS
COLEBROOK 39, GROVETON 35: In Groveton, Mohawks freshman Jackson Weir made both ends of a one-and-one in the final minute, giving Colebrook its first lead of the game, and sophomore Kolton Dowse iced it with two free throws with one second left.
“Groveton was ahead until the last three minutes or so,” Mohawks coach Buddy Trask said. “Luke Shannon (game-high 12 points for Groveton) made a three-pointer that tied it at 35 in the last couple of minutes.” After Weir made his free throws, the Eagles missed a shot and two followups for the tie, leading to Dowse’s free throws in the last second.
The Mohawks were 11 of 15 free throws, including seven of eight in the fourth quarter. “Kaiden Dowse had seven of his nine points in the fourth, and had a couple of big steals,” Trask noted. “He played really well in the fourth quarter.” Senior Maddox Godzyk (10) also had a good game, he added.
The outcome halted CA’s four-game skid, and reversed a Jan. 22 game with Groveton which the Eagles won 62-37. Groveton hosts Moultonborough Wednesday in the second of a four-game homestand. The Mohawks visit Lin-Wood Monday.
CA (7-6): Kolton Dowse 3-4-10, Jackson Weir 0-2-2, Issac Thibodeau 2-2-6, Ashton Herres 1-0-2, Kaiden Dowse 3-3-9, Maddox Godzyk 5-0-10. Totals: 14-FG 11-15-39
GHS (8-6): Kaden Cloutier 2-0-6, Luke Shannon 4-0-12, Chris Corliss 2-1-5, Jacob Jewell 1-1-3, Ben Wheelock 4-0-9. Totals: 13-FG 2-4-FT 35
CA 5 6 15 13 —39
GHS 8 13 8 6 — 35
3-Point FG: G 7 (Shannon 4, Cloutier 2, Wheelock). Team Fouls: G 12, C 7.
GIRLS HOCKEY
SPAULDING 4, KINGDOM BLADES 2: In Barre, the Blades started fast when senior Clara Andre won a faceoff back to defenseman Sarah Tanner, who made a great back door pass to Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, who tapped it in to make it 1-0 Blades with 36 seconds left in the first period.
Andre had the Blades’ other goal in the second period. It was tied 2-2 going into the third period when Chelsea Bell scored twice for the Crimson Tide (13-1), including an empty netter with 16 seconds left.
Kingdom Blades senior Courtney Lewis made 30 saves.
The Blades (1-9) visit South Burlington at Cairns Arena at 5 p.m.
