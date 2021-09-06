ST. JOHNSBURY — Brandon Demars’ first-half tally with 14 minutes left stood up as St. Johnsbury battled past visiting Mount Anthony 1-0 on Saturday, scoring the first win on the brand new artificial turf of Fairbanks Field.
Liam Laidlaw assisted the winner in a Division I clash that went back and forth.
Hilltopper goalkeeper Noah Choiniere finished with four saves. MAU’s Aiden Moscarello finished with eight.
St. J visits Burr and Burton on Saturday at 4:30.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. J 3, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon Center, a rivalry game marked Saturday’s start to field hockey season and the Hilltoppers rallied for the win.
Tied 1-1 at halftime, Hilltoppers seniors Clara Andre and Ashley Fox scored for the final score, one each in the third and fourth quarters.
Taylor Farnsworth opened the scoring at 3:24 of the first quarter on Hannah Angell’s assist for a 1-0 St. J lead before Jamie Fenoff’s equalizer for the Vikings on Brydie Barton’s assist.
“Great start to the season,” said Vikings first-year coach Jennifer Patridge. “Strong performance by [Lyndon goalie] Emma Newland with 17 saves. Kadienne Whitcomb did a great job getting the ball out of the circle.
Hilltoppers coach Tara Bailey saw the game the same way. “It was a strong start to the season,” she remarked. “Liv Eberhardt was a key player in our midfield and Maddie Hurlburt recorded one save in goal. Overall, we had a great day.”
St. J looks for another win in its next game Friday at 4 at Spaulding. Also Friday at 4, a promising Lyndon squad hosts North Country, and “I’m looking forward to seeing what the rest of the season brings,” Patridge said.
GIRLS SOCCER
RICHFORD 3, DANVILLE 2 (OT): In the season opener in Danville, the Falcons’ Ella Chagnon scored six minutes into overtime after the teams played to a 2-2 halftime score.
Danville started fast, with junior Lilah Hall scoring on classmate Lilli Klark’s assist three minutes in. Just four minutes after Richford tied it, senior Rylie Cadieux connected on classmate Ava Marshia’s helper at the 19-minute mark.
The Falcons tied it again with seven minutes to halftime on a goal by Emma Fadden, leading to a scoreless second half and the OT goal.
Each goalie, Danville freshman Leah Klark and Richford’s Aubrey Fadden, made six saves.
Next for Danville, a Tuesday 4:30 home game with Lake Region.
BMU 2, TWINFIELD 1: In their season opener at Wells River, Jordan Alley and Kyra Nelson scored first-half goals, and the Blue Mountain defense locked down after Twinfield’s Eva Hebert made it 2-1 in the 67th minute.
“Twenty-five minutes into the game we had a 40-minute stoppage after one of our players sustained a serious ankle injury. Given that the injury was to one of our key defenders, I felt our defense really stepped up and showed some real strength and determination,” Bucks coach Parrish Eiskamp said.
Maggie Emerson assisted Alley’s goal. “We did well to create opportunities throughout the first half. Twinfield played solid defense and limited our chances in the second half,” Eiskamp noted. “I’m proud of the way the girls played today.”
Emma Gray had 14 saves for the Bucks, who next play Tuesday at home with Hazen.
OXBOW 3, HAZEN 2: In Hardwick, the visiting Olympians made up a 2-0 deficit to come away with the win on Saturday in the season opener for both teams on Lillian Degoosh’s goal for a hat trick in the latter part of the second half.
Wildcats sophomore Tessa Luther had the first two goals before Brianna O’Conner’s goal with seven minutes to halftime made for a 2-1 intermission score.
Degoosh leveled the game 20 minutes into the second half for Oxbow, and at that point, “Hazen opened up and tried to regain the lead to avoid overtime, but after seeing their chances thwarted time and time again, Oxbow sent everyone home at the end of regular time as Lillian scored again to put Oxbow ahead 3-2,” Hazen coach Harry Besst said. “Hazen threw everything they had into tying the score and had several chances, but the Oxbow goalkeeper was up to the challenge.
“With no substitutes available for the Wildcats, they knew they were in for a marathon and needed to take every chance to conserve their energy,” he added. “After a valiant effort, Hazen will have a lot to build on going into their second game of the season Tuesday at Blue Mountain, when we expect to have three substitutes available.”
