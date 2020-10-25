ST. JOHNSBURY — Geoffrey Hauver caught a pair of touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, as St. J toppled Lyndon 14-7 in a 7-on-7 touch football game at Fairbanks on Saturday.
The Hilltoppers (6-1) avenged an earlier 35-34 overtime loss to the Vikes (3-4) on Oct. 14. The teams will meet in the rubber match Wednesday at Fairbanks in the opening round of the regional postseason tournament.
Quinn Murphy hit Hauver for a 10-yard score in the opening quarter to put St. J up 7-0. Lyndon evened the game 7-all in the third quarter when Cam Berry hit speedster Parker Mitchell on slant over the middle and Mitchell blazed 80 yards for a touchdown.
The Hilltoppers went ahead for good in the fourth, Colby Garey-Wright hitting a diving Hauver on a comeback rout at the pylon.
GOLF
STEVENS SECOND IN DIVISION IV: In Amherst, Littleton senior Spenser Stevens finished runner-up in the Division IV state golf championship on Sunday at Souhegan Woods Golf Club.
Mascenic’s Joseph Lisio claimed the title, shooting a closing round 4-over 76 for a two-round total of 6-over 150. Round 1 was Oct. 15 at Kingswood Golf Course.
Stevens was three strokes back of Lisio heading into Sunday. He carded a second-round 5-over 77 for a total of 154.
“Spenser ran into trouble on the front nine and settled in and playeed well on the back nine,” said LHS coach Sam Natti.
CROSS COUNTRY
THORNTON-SHERMAN REIGNS: St. J junior Evan Thornton-Sherman kept his unbeaten season going, crossing the line first in a seven-team race at Hard’ack Recreation Area.
He won in 15 minutes, 49 seconds, besting runner-up Caleb Nye of Champlain Valley (16:30) and third-place Cormac Leahy of Craftsbury (16:30).
U-32 won the team event with 38 points, 21 points ahead of the Hilltoppers (59). CVU with 74 points, BFA-St. Albans (94), Craftsbury (121), South Burlington (154) and Colchester (192) followed.
The rest of St. J’s top seven: Hale Boyden (fifth, 16:34), Gabe Hatch (12th, 16:57), Braden Anthes (17th, 17:24) and Luke Chadderdon (26th, 17:42), Nathan Lenzini (31st, 17:58), Mason Davis (43rd, 18:28).
“Evan took command from the gun,” said St. J boys coach Chip Langmaid. “He looked in very good form headed into the state championship. The boys got out well but settled too much in the middle of the race. They all finished very well. Hale moved up 5-6 places over the final mile. Gabe continues to gain experience. This was our first meet with top 7 vs. other teams’ top 7.”
The St. J girls took fourth with 79 points. They finished behind winner CVU (46), U-32 (60) and South Burlington (75). BFA-St. Albans was fifth (87).
St. J senior standout Merrick Hemond grabbed second place in 19:36, 4 seconds back of winner Jasmine Nails of CVU (19:32).
The Hilltoppers next best finishers were Isabelle Bostic (13th, 20:32), Peggy Fisher (16th, 20:40), Aine Fannon (25th, 21:05), Siri Jolliffe (28th, 21:31), McKenna Crance (29th, 21:33) and Adele Bernier (31st, 21:41).
“Saturday was a great opportunity to see how our ladies stack up against some of the D-I schools,” said Academy girls coach Tara Hemond. “Given that CVU is perennial state champs, the challenge for us is to run our best and see where we end up. All the ladies achieved personal bests on Saturday.”
The Vermont state championships are slated for Saturday at Thetford Academy. Division I girls and boys are slated to compete at noon and 12:30. D-II girls are at 10; D-II boys at 10:30; D-III girls at 2 and D-III boys at 2:30.
GIRLS SOCCER
THETFORD 7, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon Center, Emily Vaughn scored three times as Division III’s second-place team spoiled the Vikings’ season finale.
Delaney Noyes scored in the second half and Molly Ranaudette made 14 saves for the Vikings (1-5). Panthers (7-1) goalkeeper Emma Beard made one save.
Lyndon’s Noyes, Erin Rivers, Morgan Darrell and Emily Antonucci were recognized for their contributions to the program.
“They will be missed, but I expect their legacy for dedication and perseverance will be carried forward for years to come,” said Vikes coach Jeremy White.
LI won’t participate in the playoffs that begin this week, White said.
HARWOOD 5, LAKE REGION 1: In Orleans, Louisa Thomsen and Tanum Nelson each scored twice as the visiting Highlanders stayed unbeaten.
Lake Region’s Madison Bowman scored unassisted, her long shot fumbled by the Harwood goaltender and going in goal. Ranger sophomore Paige Currier debuted her front handspring throw-in, putting the ball firmly into Harwood 6-yard box during the second half.
“Harwood is an excellent, technically skilled team that’s been running up some high scores this season — we are only the fourth team this season to put a goal in on them,” said LR coach Mary Farnsworth. “LR played, in my opinion, one of the best games I’ve seen out of them. Holding them for a long time at 2-1 and even dominating some play in the second half with some close chances on net. The LR defensive line (Alexis Sicard, Alyssa Butler, Madison Bowman) led by Mara Royer played a standout game shutting/running down many offensive chances. Marina Rockwell kept LR in the game making 16 saves.
“As their coach, I’m incredibly proud of all the hard work and dedication the LR girls have put in this season, and their growth has been astounding. Looking forward to the playoffs and what they will do next.”
The Rangers end the regular season at 3-6; Harwood at 8-0.
