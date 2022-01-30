ST. JOHNSBURY — Mt. Anthony’s Isaiah Brunache set a state record in shot put, outthrowing 10 others with a winning distance of 17.27 meters during the Vermont high school weight throw and shot put state championships on Sunday Sunday inside the St. Johnsbury Academy Field House.
Lyndon Institute’s Bryon Noyes (13.97) was runner-up in shot put. Brunache is ranked 16th in the nation in shot put, Hilltoppers coach Chip Langmaid noted.
Brunache also won the weight throw by a wide margin, his distance of 17.36 meters far outdistancing Essex runner-up Owen Stark.
In girls competition, St. J’sBrooke White grabbed second place in shot put (9.26 meters) and weight throw (9.86 meters).
“Brooke had an outstanding day for us with two personal bests,” Langmaid said. “Thanks to Brooke the girls are currently leading the team competition.”
Rice’s Laura Hoak won the shot put, while Morgan Washburn of Mt. Anthony was tops in weight throw.
St. J had 16 points in the team event, which continues next week with track and other field events at University of Vermont.
Boys Team Scores: MAU 20, Essex 15, Rice 8, SB 6 MMU 6, Burlington 4, Fair Haven 3. Girls: SJA 16, MAU 11, Rice 10, Hartford 6, GMU 6, NCU 4, Springfield 4, Burlington 2, SB 2, Lake Region 1.
Boys Shot: 1. Isaiah Brunache 17:27; 2. Bryon Noyes, LI, 13:97; 3. Maxime Makuza, Rice, 13.27; 4. Carson Holloway, MMU, 12.91; 5. Sidiki Sylla, BHS, 11.87.
Girls Shot: 1. Laura Hoak, Rice, 9.37; 2. Brooke White, SJA, 9.26; 3. Berkley Hutchins, GMV, 9.20; 4. Josie Chitambar, NCU 8.96; 5. Vivian Halladay, BHS 8.81;
Boys Weight Throw: 1. Brunache 17.36; 2. Owen Stark, Essex, 12.47; 3. Jacob Hall, Essex, 12.16; 4. Aidan Lybarger, SB, 11.88; 5. Patrick Stone, Fair Haven, 11.63.
Girls Weight Throw: 1. Morgan Washburn, MAU, 10.36; 2. Brooke White, SJA, 9.68; 3. Olivia Chase, Hartford, 9.32; 4. Ari Cioffi, Springfield, 8.66; 5. Gracie Lawrence, SB, 8.24.
GIRLS HOOPS
LYNDON 67, THETFORD 42: In Lyndon Center, sophomore guard Brooke’lyn Robinson had a career-best 32 points in leading the Vikings to a 9-2 record.
Kadienne Whitcomb added 13. The LI backcourt combo combined to hit eight 3s.
“Brooke’lyn and Kadienne [Whitcomb] put on a show from 3-point land,” Vikings coach Eric Berry said, adding that senior Emma Renaudette had 10 rebounds with eight points. “It was great to get contributions from everyone on the roster. Big week ahead of us.”
Lyndon has games s Tuesday at Lamoille and Thursday at Spaulding.
TA (5-4): Bogie 3-2-10, Lewis 3-2-8, Smith 2-0-4, Coulter 1-0-2, Mousley 2-1-6, Hatch 1-2-4, Wilmott 1-0-2, West 3-0-6. Totals: 16-FG 7-14-FT 42.
LI (9-2): Isabelle Priest 3-1-9, Kadienne Whitcomb 4-2-13, Emma Renaudette 3-2-8, Brooke’lyn Robinson 11-5-32, Aryonna Parker 0-1-1, Olivia Lewis 2-0-4. Totals: 23-FG 11-18-FT 67.
TA 10 9 12 11 — 42
LI 22 17 14 14 — 67
3-Point FG: R 3 (Bogie 2, Mousley); L 10 (Robinson 5, Whitcomb 3, Priest 2). Team Fouls: T 16, L 15.
RICE 49, ST. J 30: In South Burlington, Emma MacDonough cashed in five 3s and finished with 21 points as the host Green Knights ran their unbeaten mark to 10-0.
“They are a very good team, play very well together and can shoot the lights out,” SJ coach Jade Huntington said.
Hilltopper leading scorer Hayden Wilkins suffered an injury early in the first quarter and didn’t return. Cassidy Kittredge had a team-high 10 points for St. J.
Rice built a 23-8 lead at the break.
“After Hayden went out we had to reorganize our attack,” Huntington said. “We came back strong in the second half but it was just a large deficit to overcome.”
St. J is at Burlington in another thought Metro clash on Monday night.
SJ (6-3): Lillian Kittredge 1-0-2, Kaylee Weaver 2-0-4, Cassidy Kittredge 4-1-10, Emma Greenan 1-0-2, Kyara Rutledge 1-4-6, Kaia Anderson 2-0-4, Hayden Wilkins 0-2-2. Totals: 11-FG 7-7-FT 30.
RM (10-0): A. MacDonough 2-0-5, E. MacDonough 7-2-21, Carstensen 1-0-2, Beste 3-0-7, Waite 1-0-2, Cieplicki 3-0-6, Haji 3-0-6. Totals: 20-FG 2-2-FT 49.
SJ 6 2 11 11 — 30
RM 15 8 10 16 — 49
3-Point FG: S 1 (C. Kittredge); R 7 (A. MacDonough, E. MacDonough 5, Beste). Team Fouls: S 6, S 11.
LAKE REGION 58, MONTPELIER 43: In Montpelier, Sakoya Sweeney had a team-high 12 points while Lillian Fauteux had 10 points and pulled in 11 rebounds for her first career double-double to pace the Rangers.
Five Rangers made double figures in scoring.
“Nice contributions up and down the lineup in a game where we were able to get a lot of girls in,” Rangers coach Joe Houston said.“Lillian was a force inside.”
Lake Region visits Randolph on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
LR (5-5): Maya Auger 4-0-11, Sakya Sweeney 4-2-12, Liris Haney 0-2-2, Lillian Fauteux 3-4-10, Madison Bowman 4-1-10, Alyssa Butler 3-4-10, Dayna Knights 1-1-3. Totals: 19-FG 14-20-FT 58.
MHS (4-8): Toohey 1-0-2, Swenson 2-0-4, Ireland Donahue 8-4-20, Chandler 1-0-2, Nostrant 4-0-8, Sterling Roulx 2-0-4, McCann 0-1-1, Armstrong 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 5-11-FT 43.
LR 13 12 19 15 — 58
MHS 8 4 15 16 — 43
3-Point FG: L 6 (Auger 3, Sweeney 2, Bowman). Team Fouls: L 17, M 18.
BOYS HOOPS
WHITE MOUNTAINS 64, NEWFOUND 52: In a rare Sunday game in Bristol, Avery Hazelton torched the Bears for 28 points, including 13 in a fourth quarter in which the teams scored a total of 46 points.
Hazelton had 18 rebounds, while teammates Tyler Hicks (14 points, 11 assists), Brody LaBounty (11 points, five boards) and Avery Woodburn (eight points, seven boards) also had good games.
Now in fourth place in D-III, the Spartans take a 9-2 record into Monday’s game in Colebrook.
WM (9-2): Tyler Hicks 5-1-14, Brody LaBounty 4-1-11, Avery Woodburn 4-0-8; Trevor Armstrong 1-1-3, Avery Hazelton 13-2-28. Totals: 14-FG 2-4-FT 64.
NR (6-5): Marsch 0-2-2, Ingram 6-2-16, Gordon 1-0-3, Stevens 6-0-16, Belville 1-0-2, Smith 2-0-4, Berg 3-1-9. Totals: 19-FG 5-9-FT 52
WM 12 16 14 22 — 64
NR 10 8 10 24 — 52
3-Point FG: W 5 (Hicks 3, LaBounty 2); N 9 (Stevens 4, Berg 2, Ingram 2, Gordon). Team Fouls: W 10, N 14.
NORTH COUNTRY 48, VERGENNES 37: In Newport, Falcons junior Cooper Brueck (17 points, 12 rebounds), and seniors Ian Applegate (11 points, all in the second half) and Cayde Micknak (14 points, 12 rebounds, four assists) did most of the scoring for the Falcons, rallied from a slow start.
In the process, they handed the Commodores just their second loss of the season.
“Took a quarter to get our game legs under us, but the boys kept their competitive fire, which carried us,” coach John Gunn said, noting the Falcons trailed 10-2 after the first quarter. “We really have not had to play from behind this year, and needing to overcome a deficit against a quality opponent makes us better moving forward. The collective will to compete makes this group of young men a lot of fun to be with.”
The Falcons visit Enosburg Falls (6-3) on Monday at 7 p.m.
VU (8-2): Duprey 1-0-2, Bergmons 5-1-12, Francis 1-1-3, Iarte 1-0-2, Ashley 3-0-9, Henderson 3-0-6, Deblois 1-1-3. Totals: 15-FG 2-6-FT 37.
NC (10-0): Cooper Brueck 5-6-17, Ian Applegate 5-1-11, Cayde Micknak 7-0-14, Noah Fortin 2-0-5, Wyatt Descheneau 0-1-1. Totals: 19-FG 7-11-FT 48.
VU 10 10 6 11 — 37
NC 2 14 17 15 — 48
3-Point FG: V 5 (Ashley 3, Deblois, Bergmons); N 3 (Brueck, Applegate, Fortin). Team Fouls: V 13, N 11.
GYMNASTICS
ESSEX WINS IN ST. J: On senior day at Kingdom Gymnastics, the visiting Hornets gave St. J its first loss of the season by a score of 134.7 to 128.65. Burr and Burton also competed, as well as two independents from Hazen.
Though the Hilltoppers weathered their first loss of the season, there was much to celebrate. In their last home meet, seniors came out strong against a tough team.
Senior Lizzy Jones placed first all-around again for the fifth time in six meets. “She nailed her bar routine which helped land first place,” SJ coach Beverly McCarthy said. “Anna Cushing (won bars and floor) performed an absolutely beautiful floor routine for her final home performance. Sabrina Lamar earned her high score of the season on beam with a score of 7.9.”
St. J freshman Zoe Glentz-Brush competed well, McCarthy added, earning fourth on bars with a 7.5, second on beam with an 8.7 and tied for fourth in all-around with Cushing. Hazen freshman Lydia Hall competed in a new floor routine, earning fourth on floor with an 8.9.
The Hilltoppers visit Milton for a Wednesday meet.
“We have either two or three more meets before states,” McCarthy noted.
BOYS HOCKEY
STOWE 6, LYNDON 3: In Lyndon Center, Ashton Tibbets had two goals and two assists and Derek Baxter added two goals and an assist as the visiting Raiders (3-5-2) scored five times in the second period to end the Vikings’ six-game win streak.
Alex Giroux scored twice in the first period as Lyndon led 2-1 heading to the second. Parker Whitcomb scored in the second frame while Aiden Hale and Ashton Gould added assists for the Vikings.
Garret Shatney (12) and Logan Miller combined for 21 saves while Stowe’s Liam Newhouse finished with 32.
LI had four penalties in the second period.
“That was a tough pill to swallow,” LI coach Jeremy Roberge said. “It’s always tough to swallow when you lose a game you know you should have won, but that’s hockey and sports in general. If you don’t play disciplined and as a team, you can lose to anyone. I give Stowe credit they passed the puck well and finished on their opportunities. That was the difference. They played as a team and we did not. Too much individual effort on our part.
“We need to be able to adjust under all circumstances. I think this will be a good thing for our team.”
Lyndon (7-2) has a tough stretch upcoming, facing D-II contenders Mt. Mansfield on Monday and Hartford on Wednesday. Both games are slated for 6 p.m. at Fenton Chester.
ST. J 8, NORTHFIELD 0: At Fenton Chester Arena, Spencer Hayes and Lucas Puskus each tallied twice, Gehrig Beck had four assists, Camden Ignjatovic collected a goal and two assists and Karson Clark earned a 23-save shutout as the Hilltoppers scored their first win of the year.
St. J jumped on the Marauders (1-9) with six goals in the first period.
The Hilltoppers return to FCA for a Tuesday game with U-32 (6-4).
GIRLS HOCKEY
RUTLAND 7, KINGDOM BLADES 4: In Rutland, three Red Raiders players had two goals each as the hosts (7-3) got all their goals in the first two periods.
Blades senior Clara Andre notched the hat trick while sophomore Alexandra Mosher notched a four-point game with a goal and three assists.
Brooke-Lynne Choiniere and Morgan Rivard each added assists, and goalie Courteney Lewis made 36 saves.
The Blades (1-7) visit Champlain Valley on Wednesday at 6:20 at Cairns Arena in South Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.