PROVIDENCE, R.I. — St. Johnsbury Academy senior Evan Thornton-Sherman won an outstanding performer award at Saturday’s East Coast Invitational indoor track and field meet at Providence Career & Technical High School.
Thornton-Sherman won the two-mile run in 9 minutes, 27.31 seconds, just off the meet record, while resetting the school and Vermont state record in the event. Thornton-Sherman was also second in the one-mile, in a new school and Vermont-record time of 4:21.98.
The two-mile school record, set in 2020, was 9:32.90.
Running fully masked, Thornton-Sherman ran the one-mile in a record 4:21.98. “Henry ran 4:03.64 in 2019, faster than Dage Minors’ school record of 4:24.82 set in 2013,” Hilltoppers coach Chip Langmaid said.
The Hilltoppers’ 4x400 team of Jaden Thomson, Andrew Thornton-Sherman, Wilder Thomas and Evan placed fourth with the fastest time in Vermont this season, Langmaid noted. In other events, Thomson placed 13th in the 55 meters and 14th in the 200, while Andrew Thornton-Sherman placed 14th in the 800.
The Academy’s Brooke White placed well, taking sixth in the 400 and seventh in the Emerging Weight Throw to lead the girls. The 4x400 squad of Hazel Fay, Peyton Qualter, Willa Kantrowitz and Katie Ryan placed 12th.
UVM MEET: With most of the team in Rhode Island, the Hilltoppers had a low presence in this one, also Saturday, at UVM’s Gardner-Collins Cage. Essex and South Burlington were 1-2 in boys and girls competition.
North Country was fourth in both, and the Hazen girls team also had a solid day.
The Wildcats placed ninth out of 24 competing teams, led by point-scoring performances by sophomore Cassandra Royer in the 1,500 (sixth), senior Jessica Royer in the 3,000 (sixth), and sophomore Lisa Velten in 55 hurdles (sixth) and long jump (fourth).
Hazen’s 4x800 team of the Royers, junior Ella Considine, and Velten placed second with a PR of 11:54.63.
In other events, James Cilwik of North Country won the boys 1,500, was runner-up in the 1,000 and fourth in the 3,000. Lyndon’s Bryon Noyes was second in shot put, and in girls shot, NC’s Josie Chitambar was also runner-up.
Teammate Thankful Cilwik had second-place finishes in long jump and triple jump. All times and distances are at athletic.net.
The state meet will be held at UVM on Sunday, Feb. 6. In the one-division field, the top 18 competitors in running events and the top 12 in field events qualify.
Boys: Essex 133, SB 85, BHS 34, NCU 32, MVU 23, Craftsbury 22, MMU 16, Montpelier 15, Fair Haven 15, Mt. Abe 15, SJA 8, Hartford 7, GMU 6, Oxbow 6, Danville 4. Girls: Essex 91.5, SB 90.5, Rice 58, NCU 35, MVU 30, Fair Haven 25, Hartford 23, MMU 22, Hazen 16, BHS 13, Bellows Falls 8, GMU 7, Mt. Abe 4, SJA 1.
WEIGHT THROW: St. J hosted its fourth and final weight-throw event of the season on Sunday. In her second competition in two days, the Hilltoppers’ Brooke White was winner among 20 athletes in girls shot put, and third among 23 weight throwers. Mt. Anthony’s Isaiah Brunache won both boys events.
BOYS HOOPS
DANVILLE 46, PROCTOR 32: In their home opener as the Bears, Danville made it count as they shut out the Phantoms in the first quarter and built a 30-8 halftime lead. Four 3-pointers in the second quarter opened it up,” said Bears coach Jason Brigham.
Freshman Andrew Joncus had 14 points, while junior Christian Young (11 points, five steals) and senior Dillon Brigham (nine points, 12 rebounds) also played well.
Proctor was without two key players, Bryson Bourn and Jacob Hatch.
Danville has a makeup game on Monday at Peoples. “We’ve been postponed twice with them,” Bears coach Jason Brigham noted. “They’ve only had four games this season.”
PHS (2-2): Petit 4-5-13, Denton 5-0-12, Crossman 1-0-2, Canunccci 1-0-2, Plucin 1-0-3. Totals: 12-FG 5-6-FT 32.
DHS (2-3): Louie Palmieri 1-0-3, Anthoni Guinard 4-1-9, Andrew Joncus 5-1-14, Christian Young 4-1-11, Dylan Brigham 1-7-9. Totals: 15-FG 10-19-46.
PHS 0 8 13 11 — 32
DHS 14 16 8 8 — 46
3-Point FG: P 3 (Denton 2, Plucin); D 6 (Palmieri, Joncus 3, Young 2). Team Fouls: D 13, P 13
