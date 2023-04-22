Weekend Local Scores (April 22-23) And Monday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Author email Apr 22, 2023 Apr 22, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Blue Mountain's Ricky Fennimore delivers a pitch during a 13-3 win over Danville in a Vermont Division IV baseball battle in Wells River on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, APRIL 22 BaseballColchester 9, St. J 8Lyndon 10, Lake Region 0Hazen 15, Williamstown 0Blue Mountain 13, Danville 3SoftballColchester 8, St. J 7Lyndon 21, Lake Region 2North Country 12, CVU 9Blue Mountain 21, Thetford 4 (5)Track & FieldWoodsville at Winnisquam, 4Boys TennisSt. J 7, Rutland 0MMU 7, North Country 0Girls TennisSt. J 4, Rutland 2MMU at North Country, ppd. to May 8Boys LacrosseMt. Anthony at Lyndon, ppd. TBDGirls LacrosseSpaulding at St. J, ppd. TBD (no officials)Mt. Anthony at Lyndon, ppd. TBDMen’s Tennis NAC ChampionshipAt Waterville, MaineNo. 1 Thomas def. No. 2 LyndonMen’s BaseballThomas at Lyndon, 12, 2:30Women’s SoftballLyndon 8, Johnson 0Lyndon 9, Johnson 1Men’s LacrosseMaine Maritime 28, Lyndon 2Women’s LacrosseSUNY Polytechnic Institute 21, Lyndon 5——SUNDAY, APRIL 23BaseballWoodsville vs. Gorham at Cooperstown, N.Y.Men’s BaseballThomas at Lyndon, 12, 2:30——MONDAY, APRIL 24BaseballRandolph at Blue Mountain, 4:30Boys TennisNorth Country at St. J, 3:30Girls TennisSt. J at North Country, 3:30 More from this section Weekend Local Scores (April 22-23) And Monday Schedule Friday’s Local Scores/Top Performers (April 21) And Weekend Schedule Thursday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 20) And Friday Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Linguistics Religion Mathematics Politics Baseball Kevin Doyon Author email Follow Kevin Doyon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News 2 empty suburban Utah homes collapse down hill; nobody hurt Conservative Robinson joins race for N. Carolina governor AP News Summary at 6:07 p.m. EDT AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:03 p.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EDT Kansas wants to make it easier to hire out-of-state teachers Seeking a rebound, CNN turns to Charles Barkley, Gayle King Alabama education director ousted over book's stance on race Slain Minnesota deputy remembered as 'definition of a hero' Ken Potts, one of last 2 USS Arizona survivors, dies at 102 After Russia bombs own city, explosive found at same site Cruise line let passenger's body decompose, lawsuit says Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Webb stops his 4-game skid, pitches Giants over Mets 7-4 Alabama's Milroe, Simpson vying to replace Bryce Young Clark-Hossler maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic Draymond Green won't change post-suspension, returns Game 4 Bucks rule Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 3 vs. Heat MATCHDAY: Man U vs Brighton in FA Cup, Barca hosts Atletico Meneses, Abrams lead Nats over Twins 10-4 in 35-degree chill Castellanos' 2 homers power Phillies past Rockies 4-3 76ers complete sweep of Nets 96-88 with Embiid sidelined Durant scores 31, Suns beat Clippers 112-100 for 3-1 lead Dodgers rebound from 13-0 loss with 9-4 win over Cubs Nuggets eye sweep, with dominance of T-wolves running deep Hertha's survival hopes dwindling despite coach's return Madrid beats Celta to pressure Barça before Atletico visit German publisher apologizes for fake Schumacher AI interview Pirates manager Shelton receives contract extension N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2 Cole, Manoah scoreless after chirping, Yanks beat Jays 3-2 Philadelphia 96, Brooklyn 88 76ers finish sweep of Nets without Embiid in 96-88 win Chun wins $1 million for charity with hole-in-one at Chevron Wrexham earns promotion to English soccer's fourth tier under ownership of actor Ryan Reynolds Wrexham earns promotion on wild journey under Ryan Reynolds NL Cy Young winner Alcantara misses start with tendinitis Man City beats Sheff United to keep treble dream alive Lazio loses to Torino and could be overtaken by Juventus Ray' Jeffrey Springs to have Tommy John surgery Monday Rublev and Lajovic set up final in Banja Luka Van de Zandschulp gets another shot against Rune in Munich David's goal not enough as Lille draws at Auxerre Swiatek and Sabalenka set up another final in Stuttgart Denny Hamlin wins 1st superspeedway pole of his career Weekend Local Scores (April 22-23) And Monday Schedule Protesters try to disrupt Scottish Grand National horse race Leicester out of EPL drop zone after beating Wolves White Sox sign OF Stephen Piscotty to minor league contract Aston Villa equalizes late to draw at Brentford in EPL Everton slips into EPL relegation zone after draw at Palace Salah grabs winner as Liverpool beats Forest 3-2 Tuchel's Bayern loses in Mainz, Bundesliga lead under threat Tsitsipas back in Barcelona Open final after beating Musetti Top-ranked Ko, Thompson miss cut after 2nd round at Chevron This Date in Baseball - Miguel Cabrera gets 3,000th hit Today in Sports - Troy Aikman #1 pick in NFL Draft to Dallas Leeds still in danger after Meslier errors in loss at Fulham Barcelona beats Chelsea 1-0 in Women's CL semifinal 1st leg Djokovic to miss Madrid Open along with Nadal Trevor Bauer makes second minor-league start in Japan Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Kings host the Oilers with 2-1 series lead Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.