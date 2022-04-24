Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (April 23-24) And Monday Schedule

Molly Smith, second from left, is welcomed after her inside-the-park grand slam during Lyndon's 14-0 win over Lake Region in a softball contest at Brown Field on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Tyson Davison led off the game with a home during a 3-for-4 day, Dan des Groseilliers went 2-for-3 with 4 RBI and Lyle Rooney (four innings, six Ks) and Jadon Baker combined on a five-inning no-hitter as Hazen topped Williamstown 12-1.
Freshman Ashleigh Simpson twirled a one-hitter with three strikeouts in five innings in her varsity debut and went 2-for-2 at the plate while Brydie Barton went 3-for-4 with a double and triple, Emma Newland had two hits, including a double and triple and Molly Smith cleared the loaded bases with an inside-the-park home run in Lyndon’s 14-0 win over Lake Region.
Karli Blood had two hits (double) and two runs and Maggie Emerson fanned nine as Blue Mountain walked off a 6-5 winner over Danville.
Austin Wheeler hurled a complete-game, five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts, Trevor Lussier went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, Luke Dudas was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI and Wyatt Mason had two hits and three RBI as Lyndon rolled past Lake Region 13-1.
Ricky Fennimore tossed four innings of one-hit ball with six Ks, while John Dennis, Cameron Dennis and Ethan Gilding (double) each had two RBI and Evan Dennis and Cameron Roy tripled in Blue Mountain’s 11-0 triumph over Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.