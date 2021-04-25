Weekend Local Scores (April 24-25) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, APRIL 24
Softball
Missisquoi 6, St. J 2
Lyndon 11, North Country 0
BFA-Fairfax 6, Danville 1
Baseball
Lyndon 26, North Country 2
Berlin 6, Littleton 4
Kennett 5, White Mountains 4
Hazen at Northfield, 11
Boys Lacrosse
Hartford 8, St. J 1
Boys Tennis
Rutland 5, St. J 2
North Country 5, Hartford 1
Girls Tennis
St. J 6, Rutland 1
North Country 4, Hartford 2
Girls Ultimate
Burlington 15, St. J 7
Track and Field
Lyndon, Lake Region at North Country, 2
St. J at South Burlington
Men’s Lacrosse
Husson 21, Lyndon 8
College Softball
Maine-Presque-Isle 16-11, Lyndon 3-3
College Baseball
Lyndon 2-9, Maine-Farmington 1-5
——
SUNDAY, APRIL 25
College Softball
Lyndon at Maine-Presque-Isle (DH), 11
College Baseball
Maine-Farmington at Lyndon (DH), noon
——
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Baseball
St. J at Burlington, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Richford, 4:30
Gorham at White Mountains, 4
Colebrook at Littleton, 4
Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Berlin at Woodsville, 4
Softball
St. J at Burlington, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Richford, 4:30
Woodsville at Berlin, 4
Littleton at Colebrook, 4
Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 4
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at U-32, 4
Girls Lacrosse
Colchester at St. J, 4:30
