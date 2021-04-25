Weekend Local Scores (April 24-25) And Monday Schedule

North Country shortstop Rileigh Fortin lays out for a ground ball in the hole during the Falcons' game at Lyndon's James Patrick Brown Memorial Field on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Lyndon senior ace Kelleigh Simpson threw a perfect game, fanning 18 of the 21 batters she faced . (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, APRIL 24

Softball

Missisquoi 6, St. J 2

Lyndon 11, North Country 0

BFA-Fairfax 6, Danville 1

Baseball

Lyndon 26, North Country 2

Berlin 6, Littleton 4

Kennett 5, White Mountains 4

Hazen at Northfield, 11

Boys Lacrosse

Hartford 8, St. J 1

Boys Tennis

Rutland 5, St. J 2

North Country 5, Hartford 1

Girls Tennis

St. J 6, Rutland 1

North Country 4, Hartford 2

Girls Ultimate

Burlington 15, St. J 7

Track and Field

Lyndon, Lake Region at North Country, 2

St. J at South Burlington

Men’s Lacrosse

Husson 21, Lyndon 8

College Softball

Maine-Presque-Isle 16-11, Lyndon 3-3

College Baseball

Lyndon 2-9, Maine-Farmington 1-5

——

SUNDAY, APRIL 25

College Softball

Maine-Presque-Isle 14-16, Lyndon 3-0

College Baseball

Maine-Farmington at Lyndon (DH), noon

——

MONDAY, APRIL 26

Baseball

St. J at Burlington, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Richford, 4:30

Gorham at White Mountains, 4

Colebrook at Littleton, 4

Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Berlin at Woodsville, 4

Softball

St. J at Burlington, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Richford, 4:30

Woodsville at Berlin, 4

Littleton at Colebrook, 4

Pittsburg-Canaan at Groveton, 4

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at U-32, 4

Girls Lacrosse

Colchester at St. J, 4:30

