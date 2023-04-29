Weekend Local Scores (April 29-30) And Monday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Author email Apr 29, 2023 Apr 29, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now North Country tops Lake Region 9-4 during a Vermont high school baseball game in Newport on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, APRIL 29 BaseballLyndon 2, Hartford 0North Country 9, Lake Region 4Hazen 10, Northfield 0 (5)BFA-Fairfax 12 Danville 10SoftballLyndon 17, Rice 14North Country 11, Lake Region 7Blue Mountain 27, Twinfield 0 (5)Track & FieldAt SJA RelaysBoys: SJA 102, BFA-St. Albans 22, Lake Region 21Girls: SJA 60, Lake Region 46, BFA-St. Albans 38White Mountains at Coe-Brown Northwood Academy, 9Boys LacrosseGreen Mt. Valley 5, Lyndon 0Girls LacrosseMt. Anthony 21, SJA 8Green Mt. Valley 15, Lyndon 1Girls TennisSJA at Brattleboro, 10Men’s BaseballLyndon 6, UMPI 5Lyndon 12, UMPI 10Women’s SoftballUMaine-Farmington 7, Lyndon 6Lyndon 11, UMaine-Farmington 3Men’s LacrosseHusson 22, Lyndon 5Women’s LacrosseUMaine-Farmington 20, Lyndon 7——SUNDAY, APRIL 30Men’s Baseball Lyndon at UMPI, 12, 2:30Women’s SoftballLyndon at Thomas, 1, 3Women’s LacrosseThomas at Lyndon, 1——MONDAY, MAY 1BaseballDanville at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30Blue Mountain at Rivendell, 4:30White Mountains at Littleton, 4Groveton at Profile, 4Gorham at Colebrook, 4:30Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4:30White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4:30SoftballWhite Mountains at Littleton, 4Groveton at Profile, 4Gorham at Colebrook, 4Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4:30Boys LacrosseMilton at SJA, 4:30Girls LacrosseSJA at GMVS, 4:30Boys TennisRice at North Country, 3:30White Mountains at Plymouth, 4Profile at Inter-Lakes, 4Girls TennisNorth Country at Rice, 3:30White Mountains at Berlin, 4Profile at Littleton, 4Boys UltimateColchester at SJA, 4Unified BasketballOxbow at SJA, 3:30 More from this section Thursday H.S. 