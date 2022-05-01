Weekend Local Scores (April 30-May 1) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
Baseball
Lyndon 8, Hartford 7
Lake Region 9, North Country 0
Danville 14, BFA-Fairfax 12
Littleton 10, Colebrook 4
Hazen 13, Northfield 4
Mascoma at White Mountains, ppd. TBD
Softball
North Country 14, Lake Region 1
Danville 17, BFA-Fairfax 6
Lyndon 13, Rice 1
Boys Tennis
St. J 6, Brattleboro 1
Mt. Mansfield at North Country, 10
Girls Tennis
Brattleboro at St. J, 11
Mt. Mansfield 7, North Country 0
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 8, Spaulding 6
Track & Field
South Burlington Twilight Meet, all day
White Mountains at Black Bear Invitational, 10
College Softball
Thomas 10, Lyndon 5
Thomas 21, Lyndon 2
College Baseball
UMaine-Presque Isle at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
TOP PERFORMERS
St. J senior Evan Thornton-Sherman reset his state record in the 3,000 meters with a time 8:28.34 a the Twilight Meet at South Burlington.
Zoe Crocker went 4-for-5 with three doubles, four runs and four RBI, Rylie Cadieux went 3-for-4 with a bomb to left field, three runs and three RBI and Ava Marshia had two doubles with four RBI in Danville’s 17-6 win over BFA-Fairfax.
Austin Wheeler (win in relief) went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Trevor Lussier went 4-for-4 with four RBI and Dylan Miller was 2-for-4 with two RBI as Lyndon rallied past Hartford 8-7 to stay undefeated.
David Piers baffled the Falcons with a one-hitter, allowing only four baserunners through six innings, facing 23 batters and fanning 12 while walking three in Lake Region’s 9-0 win over North Country.
Dillon Brigham belted a game-tying grand slam and Logan Goodwin (1-for-1, double, three walks, three runs) had the go-ahead two-run double in the fifth to lead Danville past BFA-Fairfax 14-12.
Juan Hernandez went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases and two RBI as Littleton upended Colebrook 10-4.
Dan des Groseilliers (3-for-4, three RBI), Aasha Gould (3-for-3, three runs), Jadon Baker (2-for-4, three RBI, win on the mound), and Jas Zendik (2-for-3, two runs, RBI) struck the ball cleanly in Hazen’s 13-4 romp of Northfield.
Kadienne Whitcomb (complete-game two-hitter, two walks and RBI at the plate), Isabelle Priest (3-for-4, three RBI), Molly Smith (two doubles, three RBI) and Jaydin Royer (two singles) helped fuel unbeaten Lyndon’s 13-1 rout of Rice.
Jenna Laramie went 3-for-4 at the plate, and allowed one hit with six strikeouts in the circle, while Cece Marquis and Chloe Verdon also went 3-for-4 in North Country’s 14-1 triumph over Lake Region.
Keating Maurer scored three goals and Maren Nitsche added two as St. J outlasted Spaulding 8-6 to run its unbeaten streak to five games.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
Baseball
Blue Mountain at Oxbow (at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium), 1:30
College Baseball
UMaine-Presque Isle at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
College Softball
Lyndon 3, Maine Farmington 2
Lyndon 10, Maine Farmington 8
MONDAY, MAY 2
Baseball
Littleton at White Mountains, 4
Gorham at Profile 4
Rivendell at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4
Woodsville at Colebrook, 4
Groveton at Pittsburg, 4
Peoples at Hazen, 4:30
Softball
Littleton at White Mountains, 4
Gorham at Profile 4
Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4
Woodsville at Colebrook, 4
Groveton at Pittsburg, 4
Girls Tennis
Littleton at Profile, 4
Berlin at White Mountains, 4
Girls Lacrosse
Green Mtn. at St. J, 4:30
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at Milton, 4:30
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Colchester, 4
Coed Ultimate
Lyndon at South Burlington
Unified Basketball
South Burlington at Lyndon, 1
