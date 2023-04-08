Weekend Local Scores (April 8-9) And Upcoming Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Apr 8, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now NVU-Lyndon hosts Norwich in a NCAA Division III baseball game at Skip Pound Field in Lyndonville, Vt., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. It was the Hornets’ home opener. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

College Baseball
Husson 4, Lyndon 3
Husson 8, Lyndon 3

College Softball
Husson 12, Lyndon 1
Husson 9, Lyndon 1

Men's Lacrosse
SUNY Canton at Lyndon, ppd.

Women's Lacrosse
SUNY Canton at Lyndon, ppd.

——

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

College Baseball
Lyndon at Husson, 1, 3:30

College Softball
Husson at Lyndon, 12, 2

——

MONDAY, APRIL 10

Baseball
Moultonborough at Littleton, 4
Profile at Lin-Wood, 4
Gorham at Groveton, 4
Pittsburg at Lisbon, 4

Softball
Moultonborough at Littleton, 4
Profile at Lin-Wood, 4
Gorham at Groveton, 4
Pittsburg at Lisbon, 4

Boys Tennis
Plymouth at White Mountains, 4
Inter-Lakes at Profile, 4

Girls Tennis
White Mountains at Plymouth, 4
Littleton at Gilford, 4 