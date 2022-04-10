Weekend Local Scores (April 9-10) And Monday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 10, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. J's Aidan Brody competes in long jump during a track and field meet at Ray Frey Track on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, APRIL 9 Boys LacrosseMt. Anthony at St. J, ppd. TBDTrack & FieldBFA-St. Albans at St. J, 9:30Women’s SoftballHusson 8-8, Lyndon 0-0Women’s LacrosseMaine Maritime 19, Lyndon 2Men’s BaseballHusson at Lyndon (2), ppd. TBD

——

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

College Softball
Lyndon 7-4, UMaine-Presque Isle 3-3

Men's Tennis
SUNY Delhi 9, Lyndon 0

Men's Lacrosse
SUNY Cobleskill at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Women's Lacrosse
Husson at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

College Baseball
Husson at Lyndon (2), ppd. TBD

——

MONDAY, APRIL 11

Baseball
Profile at Woodsville, 4
White Mountains at Berlin, 4

Softball
Profile at Woodsville, 4
White Mountains at Berlin, 4
Groveton at Moultonborough, 4

Girls Tennis
Plymouth at White Mountains, 4
Littleton at Gilford, 4
Profile at Prospect Mountain, 4

Boys Tennis
Kearsarge at Littleton, 4
Bishop Brady at Profile, 4 