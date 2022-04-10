Weekend Local Scores (April 9-10) And Monday Schedule
Buy Now

St. J's Aidan Brody competes in long jump during a track and field meet at Ray Frey Track on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

SATURDAY, APRIL 9

Boys Lacrosse

Mt. Anthony at St. J, ppd. TBD

Track & Field

BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 9:30

Women’s Softball

Husson 8-8, Lyndon 0-0

Women’s Lacrosse

Maine Maritime 19, Lyndon 2

Men’s Baseball

Husson at Lyndon (2), ppd. TBD

——

SUNDAY, APRIL 10

College Softball

Lyndon 7-4, UMaine-Presque Isle 3-3

Men’s Tennis

SUNY Delhi 9, Lyndon 0

Men’s Lacrosse

SUNY Cobleskill at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Women’s Lacrosse

Husson at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

College Baseball

Husson at Lyndon (2), ppd. TBD

——

MONDAY, APRIL 11

Baseball

Profile at Woodsville, 4

White Mountains at Berlin, 4

Softball

Profile at Woodsville, 4

White Mountains at Berlin, 4

Groveton at Moultonborough, 4

Girls Tennis

Plymouth at White Mountains, 4

Littleton at Gilford, 4

Profile at Prospect Mountain, 4

Boys Tennis

Kearsarge at Littleton, 4

Bishop Brady at Profile, 4

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.