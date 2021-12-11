Weekend Local Scores (Dec. 11-12) And Monday Schedule
Lyndon rallies past visiting Burlington 3-2 in a season-opening Division II hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Nick Matteis scored the game-winner and Alex Giroux added a pair of goals for the Vikings, who stormed back from a 2-0 second-period deficit. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Girls Hoops

North Country 43, Lake Region 31

Boys Hockey

Hartford 10, St. J 1

Lyndon 3, Burlington 2

Girls Hockey

Burlington/Colchester 4, Kingdom Blades 1

Wrestling

Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament at St. J, 10

White Mountains at Souhegan, 9

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon 94, Potsdam 81

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon 69, MCLA 65

——

SUNDAY, DEC. 12

Men’s Hoops

Clarkson 84, Lyndon 79

——

MONDAY, DEC. 13

Girls Hoops

St. J at Hartford, 2:30

Lyndon at Oxbow, 7

Woodsville at Lisbon, 5

Boys Hoops

Woodsville at Lisbon, 6:30

