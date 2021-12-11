Weekend Local Scores (Dec. 11-12) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
Girls Hoops
North Country 43, Lake Region 31
Boys Hockey
Hartford 10, St. J 1
Lyndon 3, Burlington 2
Girls Hockey
Burlington/Colchester 4, Kingdom Blades 1
Wrestling
Sandy Murray Early Bird Tournament at St. J, 10
White Mountains at Souhegan, 9
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon 94, Potsdam 81
Women’s Hoops
Lyndon 69, MCLA 65
——
SUNDAY, DEC. 12
Men’s Hoops
Clarkson 84, Lyndon 79
——
MONDAY, DEC. 13
Girls Hoops
St. J at Hartford, 2:30
Lyndon at Oxbow, 7
Woodsville at Lisbon, 5
Boys Hoops
Woodsville at Lisbon, 6:30
