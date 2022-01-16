Weekend Local Scores (Jan. 15-16) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
Boys Hockey
Middlebury at St. J, ppd. TBD
Northfield at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Girls Hoops
Missisquoi at Lake Region, ppd. TBD
Boys Hoops
Danville 46, Proctor 32
Milton at North Country, ppd. TBD
Burlington at St. J, ppd. TBD
Wrestling
Michael J. Baker Classic In Essex
Final Team Scores
Spaulding 195, Essex 174, Plymouth Regional (N.H.) 140.50, Queensbury (N.Y.) 114.50, Malone (N.Y.) 100, Northern Adirondack (N.Y.) 93, Fair Haven 80, Beekmantown (N.Y.) 74, Middlebury 73, Colchester 70, Ogdensburg (N.Y.) 70, Champlain Valley 58, Mount Abraham 56, Otter Valley 53, Vergennes 51, St. Johnsbury 37, Mount Mansfield 33.50, Harwood 13, Rutland 9, Mill River 5, Milton 0.
106 pounds: 1. Coy Lyford, Spaulding; 2. Tanner King, Malone.
113: 1. Caleb Huntngton, Spaulding; 2. Ryan Vanguilder, Queensbury.
120: 1. Brayden Wall, Queensbury; 2. Lincoln Wilcox, Fair Haven.
126: 1. Nick Pierce, Spaulding; 2. Gianni Ciotti, Plymouth.
132: 1. Anthony Matas, Essex; 2. Avery Carl, Middlebury.
138: 1. Sawyer Bell, Beekmantown; 2. Tristian Hyatt, Fair Haven.
145: 1. Lucas Martin, Malone; 2. Anthony Ciotti, Plymouth.
152: 1. Lucas Schnell, Queensbury; 2. Jordan Lavoie, Colchester.
160: 1. Jack Arpey, Mount Mansfield; 2. Ozzy Alsaid, St. Johnsbury.
170: 1. Dylan Schell, Queensbury; 2. Gill Stawinski, Essex.
182: 1. Oliver Orvis, Essex; 2. Emitt Nossaman, Plymouth.
195: 1. Kam Cyr, Essex; 2. Wyatt Allenson, Mount Abraham.
220: 1. Trey Mcgee, Northern Adirondack; 2. Jon Maurice, Spaulding.
285: 1. Colton Perkins, Spaulding; 2. Brody Fountain, Malone.
White Mountains at Spaulding, 9
Nordic Skiing
St. J at Peoples, 10 (skate sprint)
Lyndon at U-32, 10
Indoor Track
SJA at UVM, 8 a.m.
Men’s Hoops
SUNY Cobleskill at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Women’s Hoops
SUNY Cobleskill at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
SATURDAY TOP PERFORMERS
Andrew Joncus delivered a game-high 14 points as Danville knocked off Proctor 46-32.
St. Johnsbury’s Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad wrestling to second place in the 160-pound division at the Michael J. Baker Classic in Essex.
St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman lowered a school and Vermont state record in both the one-mile (first place) and two-mile (second place) runs at the East Coast Invitational in Providence, R.I. He was also awarded an outstanding performer award.
St. Johnsbury’s Brooke White won the shot put and placed third in weight throw to lead St. Johnsbury at a home indoor throwing meet.
James Cilwik of North Country won the boys 1,500, was runner-up in the 1,000 and fourth in the 3,000 at an indoor track and field meet at University of Vermont.
MONDAY, JAN. 17
Boys Hoops
Hazen at Lyndon, 6:30
Danville at Peoples, 7
Girls Hoops
Hazen at Vergennes, 7
St. J at Champlain Valley, 7
North Country at Enosburg, 6:30
Alpine Skiing
Giant slalom at Burke, ppd. TBD
Wrestling
St. J at Mt. Abe, ppd. TBD
