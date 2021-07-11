Weekend Local Scores (July 10-11) And Upcoming Schedule

SATURDAY
Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament
At Fisher Field, Lyndonville
St. J 12, Central Vt. 3
Lyndon 16, Barre 1
Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament
At Couples Field, Waitsfield
St. J 8, Mad River 7 (7)
Central 15, Barre 1
Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament
At Legion Field, St. J
Lyndon 11, Central Vermont 2
St. Johnsbury 17, Suburban 6
Central Vermont 5, Franklin County 4
Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament
At North Country Union, Newport
Three Corners 19, Waterbury Strong 3
Franklin County 7, Suburban 6
North Country 16, Waterbury Strong 5
——
SUNDAY
Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament
At Couples Field, Waitsfield
Lyndon 7, Barre 5 (7)
St. J 15, Cal West 0
Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament
At Legion Field, St. J
Lyndon 9, St. J 3
Central Vt. 21, Suburban 6
Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament
At North Country Union, Newport
Three Corners 11, Franklin County 1
Suburban 5, North Country 4
——
MONDAY
Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament
At Fisher Field, Lyndonville
Central Vt. vs. Lyndon, 5:30
——
TUESDAY
Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament
At Fisher Field, Lyndonville
Championship
St. J vs. Central Vt.-Lyndon winner, 5:30
Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament
At Couples Field, Waitsfield
CVN vs. Central, 5:30
——
THURSDAY
Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament
At Couples Field, Waitsfield
Lyndon vs. St. J, 5:30
——
SATURDAY
Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament
At Legion Field, St. J
St. J vs. Central Vt., noon
——
SUNDAY
Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament
At Legion Field, St. J
Championship
Lyndon vs. St. J-Central Vt. winner, noon
Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament
At North Country Union, Newport
Championship
Franklin County-Suburban winner vs. Three Corners, noon
