Weekend Local Scores (July 10-11) And Upcoming Schedule
Tayton Goodwin, left, and Landon Mosher react after Mosher tagged a runner out at home to end the fourth inning as St. Johnsbury beat Central Vermont 12-3 in a District 4 10U Little League All-Star tournament game at Fisher Field in Lyndonville on Saturday, July 10, 2021. St. J advances to the championship round and will meet the winner between Lyndon and Central Vermont. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

SATURDAY

Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Fisher Field, Lyndonville

St. J 12, Central Vt. 3

Lyndon 16, Barre 1

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

St. J 8, Mad River 7 (7)

Central 15, Barre 1

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

Lyndon 11, Central Vermont 2

St. Johnsbury 17, Suburban 6

Central Vermont 5, Franklin County 4

Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament

At North Country Union, Newport

Three Corners 19, Waterbury Strong 3

Franklin County 7, Suburban 6

North Country 16, Waterbury Strong 5

——

SUNDAY

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

Lyndon 7, Barre 5 (7)

St. J 15, Cal West 0

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

Lyndon 9, St. J 3

Central Vt. 21, Suburban 6

Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament

At North Country Union, Newport

Three Corners 11, Franklin County 1

Suburban 5, North Country 4

——

MONDAY

Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Fisher Field, Lyndonville

Central Vt. vs. Lyndon, 5:30

——

TUESDAY

Little League 10U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Fisher Field, Lyndonville

Championship

St. J vs. Central Vt.-Lyndon winner, 5:30

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

CVN vs. Central, 5:30

——

THURSDAY

Little League 12U District IV Baseball Tournament

At Couples Field, Waitsfield

Lyndon vs. St. J, 5:30

——

SATURDAY

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

St. J vs. Central Vt., noon

——

SUNDAY

Babe Ruth 13U State Baseball Tournament

At Legion Field, St. J

Championship

Lyndon vs. St. J-Central Vt. winner, noon

Babe Ruth 15U State Baseball Tournament

At North Country Union, Newport

Championship

Franklin County-Suburban winner vs. Three Corners, noon

