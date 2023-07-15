Weekend Local Scores (July 15-16) And Monday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury nips Lyndon 2-1 in seven innings in a Little League District 4 11-12-year-old all-star battle at Legion Field on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. SATURDAY, JULY 15 LL District 4 10-12 BaseballAt Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)Connecticut Valley 5, Lyndon 2St. Johnsbury 2, Central Vermont 1LL District 4 8-10 BaseballAt Bond Field (Barre)Connecticut Valley 13, Barre Red 3 (7)BR 15U State BaseballAt North Country Union (Newport)Lyndon 12, Manchester 2Lyndon 8, Central Vermont 1Franklin County 18, Manchester 11Orleans/St. J 4, Suburban 3LL 11-12 State SoftballAt Oxbow Union High School (Bradford)Colchester 7, Connecticut Valley North 2Champlain 8, Lyndon 0——SUNDAY, JULY 16LL District 4 10-12 BaseballAt Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)Cal West vs. Connecticut Valley, 10 BR 15U State BaseballAt North Country Union (Newport)Orleans/St. J vs. Franklin, 12Orleans/St. J-Franklin winner vs. Central Vermont, 3BR 13U State BaseballAt Winooski (Hawthorne Field)St. Johnsbury vs. Brattleboro, 10ChampionshipSemifinal winners, 4LL 11-12 State SoftballAt Oxbow Union High School (Bradford)Colchester vs. Champlain, 1Connecticut Valley North vs. Lyndon, 5——MONDAY, JULY 17BR 15U State BaseballAt North Country Union (Newport)ChampionshipOrleans/St. J or Franklin-Central Vermont winner vs. Lyndon, 3LL 11-12 State SoftballAt Oxbow Union High School (Bradford)Colchester-Champlain loser vs. Connecticut Valley North-Lyndon winner, 6LL District 4 10-12 BaseballAt Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)Central Vermont vs. Cal West-Connecticut Valley winner, 5 