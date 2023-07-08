Weekend Local Scores (July 8) And Monday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 8, 2023 Jul 8, 2023 Updated 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The St. Johnsbury 8-10-year-old all-stars line up for pregame introductions prior to a District 4 clash with Barre Red at Bond Field in Barre on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, JULY 8 District 4 10-12 SoftballAt WaitsfieldConnecticut Valley North 13, Lyndon 4District 4 8-10 SoftballAt Falls Field (Northfield)St. J/Cal West 17, Lyndon 16Connecticut Valley North 17, Central Vermont 2District 4 8-10 BaseballAt Barre (Bond Field)Cal West 17, Lake Region 3Barre Red 12, St. Johnsbury 2Connecticut Valley North 14, Mad River 4Babe Ruth 13U State BaseballAt WinooskiSt. J/Lyndon 10, Twin Rivers 0——SUNDAY, JULY 9District 4 10-12 Baseball At Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)Barre vs. Connecticut Valley, 5District 4 8-10 SoftballAt Falls Field (Northfield)Sunday, July 9St. J/Cal West 10, Central Vermont 9Connecticut Valley North vs. St./Cal West-Central Vermont winner, 2Babe Ruth 13U State BaseballAt WinooskiPool Play: St. J/Lyndon 11, Champlain Valley 1Pool Play: Manchester vs. St. J/Lyndon, 3——MONDAY, JULY 10District 4 8-10 BaseballAt Barre (Bond Field)St. Johnsbury vs. Central Vermont, 6 (Bond Field)Mad River vs. Cal West, 5:30 (Cornerstone Field)District 4 10-12 BASEBALLAt Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)Lake Region vs. Cal West, 5Lyndon vs. St. Johnsbury, 7:30 More from this section Thursday Local Scores (July 6) And Friday Schedule SJA Alum Silver To Make Amateur MMA Debut Saturday +18 Granite Valley Tops Lyndon In District 4 9-11 Baseball Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 