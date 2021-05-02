Weekend Local Scores (May 1-2) And Monday Schedule

St. Johnsbury's Jaden Hayes looks on during the Hilltopeers' come-from-behind 7-5 lacrosse win over Mt. Abraham 7-5 on Saturday, May 1, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

SATURDAY, MAY 1

Baseball

St. Albans 13, St. J 1

Peoples 23, Danville 1

North Country 13, Randolph 6

Hazen 14, Williamstown 0

Blue Mountain 19, Oxbow 4

Lake Region at Lamoille, ppd. to May 10

Softball

Danville 28, Peoples 0

Blue Mountain 18, Craftsbury 2

Lake Region at Lamoille, ppd. to May 10

Girls Lacrosse

Green Mountain 19, St. J 4

Boys Lacrosse

St. J 7, Mt. Abraham 5

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Essex, 11

Track and Field

NEK Freshmen Meet at St. J, 10

White Mountains at Berlin, 11

Lyndon at South Burlington, 2

College Baseball

Lyndon 19-19, Maine-Presque Isle 3-15

——

SUNDAY, MAY 2

Men’s Tennis

NAC Championship

At Apex Raquet and Fitness (Portland, Maine)

No. 1 Lyndon 5, No. 2 Thomas 4

College Baseball

Lyndon 6-15, Maine-Presque Isle 2-7

College Softball

Maine-Farmington 9-5, Lyndon 1-0

——

MONDAY, MAY 3

Baseball

Woodsville at Berlin, 4

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4

Profile at Gorham, 4

Groveton at Lisbon, 4

Littleton at White Mountains, 4

Peoples at Hazen, 4:30

Northfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Softball

Lyndon at Hartford, 7

Danville at Twinfield, 4:30

Lisbon at Groveton, 4

White Mountains at Littleton, 4

Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Gorham at Profile, 4

Berlin at Woodsville, 4

Northfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Girls Lacrosse

Spaulding at St. J, 4:30

Girls Ultimate

St. J at South Burlington, 4

Boys Tennis

North Country at U-32, 3:30

Girls Tennis

U-32 at North Country, 3:30

