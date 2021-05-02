Weekend Local Scores (May 1-2) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
Baseball
St. Albans 13, St. J 1
Peoples 23, Danville 1
North Country 13, Randolph 6
Hazen 14, Williamstown 0
Blue Mountain 19, Oxbow 4
Lake Region at Lamoille, ppd. to May 10
Softball
Danville 28, Peoples 0
Blue Mountain 18, Craftsbury 2
Lake Region at Lamoille, ppd. to May 10
Girls Lacrosse
Green Mountain 19, St. J 4
Boys Lacrosse
St. J 7, Mt. Abraham 5
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Essex, 11
Track and Field
NEK Freshmen Meet at St. J, 10
White Mountains at Berlin, 11
Lyndon at South Burlington, 2
College Baseball
Lyndon 19-19, Maine-Presque Isle 3-15
——
SUNDAY, MAY 2
Men’s Tennis
NAC Championship
At Apex Raquet and Fitness (Portland, Maine)
No. 1 Lyndon 5, No. 2 Thomas 4
College Baseball
Lyndon 6-15, Maine-Presque Isle 2-7
College Softball
Maine-Farmington 9-5, Lyndon 1-0
——
MONDAY, MAY 3
Baseball
Woodsville at Berlin, 4
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4
Profile at Gorham, 4
Groveton at Lisbon, 4
Littleton at White Mountains, 4
Peoples at Hazen, 4:30
Northfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Softball
Lyndon at Hartford, 7
Danville at Twinfield, 4:30
Lisbon at Groveton, 4
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Gorham at Profile, 4
Berlin at Woodsville, 4
Northfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Girls Lacrosse
Spaulding at St. J, 4:30
Girls Ultimate
St. J at South Burlington, 4
Boys Tennis
North Country at U-32, 3:30
Girls Tennis
U-32 at North Country, 3:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.