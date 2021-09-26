Weekend Local Scores (Sept. 25-26) And Monday Schedule
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

Boys Soccer

Burlington 1, St. J 0

Lyndon 2, Lamoille 1, OT

Stowe 11, Lake Region 0

North Country 6, Thetford 1

Montpelier 5, Hazen 1

Lisbon 4, Lin-Wood 1

Profile 3, Littleton 1

Colebrook 7, Groveton 2

Twinfield at Danville, ppd. TBD

Girls Soccer

Littleton 3, Profile 2

Lisbon 3, Lin-Wood 0

Groveton 5, Colebrook 2

Lake Region at Montpelier, ppd. TBD

Cross Country

Manchester Invitational

Lake Region at Stowe, 9:30

White Mountains at Berlin, 11 a.m.

Field Hockey

Berlin 1, White Mountains 0, OT

Newfound 2, Littleton 0

Women’s Soccer

SUNY Delhi 3, Lyndon 0

Men’s Soccer

SUNY Delhi 5, Lyndon 0

Women’s Tennis

Husson 9, Lyndon 0

——

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

Women’s Tennis

Thomas 8, Lyndon 1

Men’s Soccer

SUNY Cobleskill 2, Lyndon 1

——

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

Girls Soccer

GMVS at St. J, 4:30

Littleton at White Mountains, 4

Pittsburg at Woodsville, 4

BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 4:30

Boys Soccer

Pittsburg at Woodsville, 4

Boys Golf

St. J at Williston CC, 10

LI at SJCC, 3:30

Coed Golf

Lake Region, Hazen at Orleans CC, 3:30

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 3:30

Girls Volleyball

LI at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30

Women’s Volleyball

Lyndon at Anna Maria, 6

