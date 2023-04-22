Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (April 22-23) And Monday Schedule Kevin Doyon doyonk@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer Kevin Doyon Author email Apr 22, 2023 Apr 22, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Blue Mountain's Ricky Fennimore delivers a pitch during a 13-3 win over Danville in a Vermont Division IV baseball battle in Wells River on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.SATURDAY, APRIL 22 BaseballColchester 9, St. J 8Lyndon 10, Lake Region 0 (6)Hazen 15, Williamstown 0 (5)Blue Mountain 13, Danville 3 (5)SoftballColchester 8, St. J 7Lyndon 21, Lake Region 2 (5)North Country 12, CVU 9Blue Mountain 21, Thetford 4 (5)Track & FieldWoodsville at Winnisquam, 4Boys TennisSt. J 7, Rutland 0MMU 7, North Country 0Girls TennisSt. J 4, Rutland 3MMU at North Country, ppd. to May 8Boys LacrosseMt. Anthony at Lyndon, ppd. TBDGirls LacrosseSpaulding at St. J, ppd. TBD (no officials)Mt. Anthony at Lyndon, ppd. TBDMen's TennisNAC ChampionshipAt Waterville, MaineNo. 1 Thomas 9, No. 2 Lyndon 0Men's BaseballThomas 18, Lyndon 6 Thomas 8, Lyndon 6Women's SoftballLyndon 8, Johnson 0Lyndon 9, Johnson 1Men's LacrosseMaine Maritime 28, Lyndon 2Women's LacrosseSUNY Polytechnic Institute 21, Lyndon 5——TOP PERFORMERSRicky Fennimore, Brody Kingsbury and Cameron Roy combined for a five-inning no-hitter as Blue Mountain cruised to a 13-3 victory over Danville.Austin Wheeler struck out 12 over five innings while also going 2-for-4 with a double at the plate and Cam Berry went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in Lyndon's 10-0 shutout of Lake Region.Tyler Rivard went 4-for-4 with two triples, three runs and an RBI, Jadon Baker had four RBIs and a run scored and Lyle Rooney added three RBIs and three runs as Hazen blanked Williamstown 15-0.Arianna Sanchez's bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the sixth broke a nine-all tie to give North Country the lead in a 12-9 win over Champlain Valley.Molly Smith (home run, two RBIs) and Rylie Taylor (five RBIs) each had three-hit games for Lyndon in a 21-2 rout of Lake Region.Kyra Nelson went 5-for-5 with a grand slam, double, five runs, seven RBIs and three steals in Blue Mountain's 21-4 handling of Thetford.Sofia Limoges, Ivy Pavick and Irene Martinon each picked up victories as did the doubles team of Valeria Garza and Uma Chirkova as St. Johnsbury won 4-3 against Rutland.——SUNDAY, APRIL 23BaseballWoodsville vs. Gorham at Cooperstown, N.Y.Men's BaseballThomas at Lyndon, 12, 2:30——MONDAY, APRIL 24BaseballRandolph at Blue Mountain, 4:30Boys TennisNorth Country at St. J, 3:30Girls TennisSt. J at North Country, 3:30 More from this section +23 PHOTOS: Blue Mountain Baseball Hosts Danville Vikings Look To Finish Off Three-Peat With New Coach, Players +3 Athletes Of The Week (April 10-16): Colebrook's Haley Rossitto And Littleton's Blake Fillion 