Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (April 23-24) And Monday Schedule
Molly Smith, second from left, is welcomed after scoring on an error following a three-run triple during Lyndon's 14-0 win over Lake Region in a softball contest at Brown Field on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Baseball

Colchester 9, St. J 6

Lyndon 13, Lake Region 1

Blue Mountain 11, Danville 0

Missisquoi 7, North Country 2

Hazen 12, Williamstown 1

Softball

Lyndon 14, Lake Region 0

North Country 15, Champlain Valley 0

Blue Mountain 6, Danville 5

Colchester at St. J, ppd. TBD

Boys Tennis

St. J 7, Rutland 0

Girls Tennis

St. J 4, Rutland 3

Track & Field

White Mountains at Belmont, TBD

Men’s Lacrosse

Husson 15, Lyndon 3

Women’s Lacrosse

UMaine-Farmington 21, Lyndon 1

College Baseball

Lyndon 5, Thomas 4 (12)

Thomas 2, Lyndon 0

College Softball

Lyndon 10, Johnson 5

Lyndon 9, Johnson 8

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Tyson Davison led off the game with a home during a 3-for-4 day, Dan des Groseilliers went 2-for-3 with 4 RBI and Lyle Rooney (four innings, six Ks) and Jadon Baker combined on a five-inning no-hitter as Hazen topped Williamstown 12-1.

Freshman Ashleigh Simpson twirled a one-hitter with three strikeouts in five innings in her varsity debut and went 2-for-2 at the plate while Brydie Barton went 3-for-4 with a double and triple, Emma Newland had two hits, including a double and triple and Molly Smith cleared the bases with a three-run triple in Lyndon’s 14-0 win over Lake Region.

Karli Blood had two hits (double) and two runs and Maggie Emerson fanned nine as Blue Mountain walked off a 6-5 winner over Danville.

Austin Wheeler hurled a complete-game, five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts, Trevor Lussier went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI, Luke Dudas was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI and Wyatt Mason had two hits and three RBI as Lyndon rolled past Lake Region 13-1.

Ricky Fennimore tossed four innings of one-hit ball with six Ks, while John Dennis, Cameron Dennis and Ethan Gilding (double) each had two RBI and Evan Dennis and Cameron Roy tripled in Blue Mountain’s 11-0 triumph over Danville.

——

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Men’s Baseball

Thomas 4, Lyndon 3

Thomas 9, Lyndon 8

Women’s Lacrosse

Thomas 13, Lyndon 1

——

MONDAY, APRIL 25

Baseball

Lamoille at Hazen, 4:30

Lisbon at Littleton, 4

White Mountains at Mascoma, 4

Softball

Lisbon at Littleton, 4

White Mountains at Mascoma, 4

Girls Tennis

Rice at St. J, 3:30

Girls Ultimate

S. Burlington at St. J, 4

