Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (April 29-30) And Monday Schedule

SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Baseball
Lyndon 2, Hartford 0
North Country 9, Lake Region 4
Hazen 10, Northfield 0 (5)
BFA-Fairfax 12 Danville 10
Softball
Lyndon 17, Rice 14
North Country 11, Lake Region 7
Blue Mountain 27, Twinfield 0 (5)
Track & Field
At SJA Relays
Boys: St. J 102, BFA-St. Albans 22, Lake Region 21
Girls: St. J 60, Lake Region 46, BFA-St. Albans 38
Boys Lacrosse
Green Mt. Valley 5, Lyndon 0
Girls Lacrosse
Mt. Anthony 21, St. J 8
Green Mt. Valley 15, Lyndon 1
Girls Tennis
St. J at Brattleboro, 10
Men’s Baseball
Lyndon 6, UMPI 5
Lyndon 12, UMPI 10
Women’s Softball
UMaine-Farmington 7, Lyndon 6
Lyndon 11, UMaine-Farmington 3
Men’s Lacrosse
Husson 22, Lyndon 5
Women’s Lacrosse
UMaine-Farmington 20, Lyndon 7
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Tyra Scelza went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs and Randi Fortin (2-for-4) had a home run, three runs scored and two steals during North Country’s 11-7 victory over Lake Region.
Jaydin Royer’s 5-for-5 outing included a double and three RBIs, Molly Smith went 3-for-4 with a triple, four runs and four RBIs and Lyndon held off Rice 17-14.
Kyra Nelson delivered a 13-strikeout, five-inning no-hitter and Kaylee Hamlett produced a pair of doubles, three runs and five RBIs in Blue Mountain’s 27-0 handling of Twinfield.
Tate Parker picked up the win as North Country topped Lake Region 9-4.
Wyatt Mason was dynamite on the mound, striking out 10 across six innings of one-hit ball as Lyndon shut out Hartford 2-0.
Andrew Menard hurled a five-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts while also helping his own cause with a 3-for-3 day at the plate in Hazen’s 10-0 win over Northfield.
The distance-medley 4,000 team of Gerardo Fernandez (800), Andrew Bugbee (400), Andrew Thornton-Sherman (1,200) and Carson Eames (1,600) qualified for the New Balance Nationals following their strong performance at the SJA Relays. Diego Perez also won two individual events in shot put and discus as SJA claimed victory in a three-team meet.
Willa Kantrowitz (pole vault) and Brooke White (triple jump) claimed individual victories and were each part of two winning relay teams to help St. Johnsbury beat out Lake Region and BFA-St. Albans at the SJA Relays.
——
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Men’s Baseball
Lyndon at UMPI, 12, 2:30
Women’s Softball
Lyndon at Thomas, 1, 3
Women’s Lacrosse
Thomas at Lyndon, 1
——
MONDAY, MAY 1
Baseball
Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Rivendell, 4:30
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Groveton at Profile, 4
Gorham at Colebrook, 4:30
Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4:30
White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4:30
Softball
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Groveton at Profile, 4
Gorham at Colebrook, 4
Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4:30
Boys Lacrosse
Milton at SJA, 4:30
Girls Lacrosse
SJA at GMVS, 4:30
Boys Tennis
Rice at North Country, 3:30
White Mountains at Plymouth, 4
Profile at Inter-Lakes, 4
Girls Tennis
North Country at Rice, 3:30
White Mountains at Berlin, 4
Profile at Littleton, 4
Boys Ultimate
Colchester at SJA, 4
Unified Basketball
Oxbow at SJA, 3:30
