Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan 8-9) And Monday Schedule

SATURDAY, JAN. 8
Boys Hoops
Kearsarge 53, White Mountains 43
St. J at Brattleboro, ppd. TBD
Peoples at Danville, ppd. TBD
Girls Hoops
Lyndon 56, Spaulding 51
Williamstown 56, Blue Mountain 38
Vergennes at North Country, ppd. TBD
Boys Hockey
Burr and Burton 5, St. J 0
Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Girls Hockey
Spaulding 6, Kingdom Blades 0
Gymnastics
St. J 133.85, Burr and Burton 73.5
Wrestling
White Mountains at Winnisquam tournament, 8:30
Indoor Track
Teams at UVM, 8:45 a.m.
Men’s Hoops
Cazenovia 90, Lyndon 87
Women’s Hoops
Lyndon 68, Cazevonia 38
TOP PERFORMERS
Lizzy Jones placed first on vault, bars, beam and all-around (36.2) while Anna Cushing earned the win on floor and was second in all-around as St. J gymnastics topped Burr and Burton.
Brooke’lyn Robinson (14) and Kadienne Whitcomb combined for 25 points as the Lyndon girls basketball ran its win streak to five games with a 56-51 matinee win over Spaulding on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
St. J’s Brooke White won shot, placed second in the 600 meters and was third in triple jump in an indoor track and field meet at University of Vermont.
St. J’s Evan Thornton-Sherman won the 1,500, 1,000 and ran on the winning 4x400 in an indoor track and field meet at University of Vermont.
SUNDAY, JAN. 9
Indoor Track
Weight throw/field event, all day at SJA
MONDAY, JAN. 10
Boys Hoops
White Mountains at Groveton, 6:30
Harwood at Lake Region, 7
Girls Hoops
St. J at S. Burlington, ppd. TBD
Northfield at Blue Mountain, 7
White Mountains at Groveton, 5
Alpine Skiing
St. J, LI at Middlebury Snow Bowl, 10 (SL)
Boys Hockey
U-32 at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
