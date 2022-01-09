Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan 8-9) And Monday Schedule

St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 11F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.