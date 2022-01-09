Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan 8-9) And Monday Schedule
Lizzy Jones of St. J competes at Kingdom Gymnastics on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, JAN. 8

Boys Hoops

Kearsarge 53, White Mountains 43

St. J at Brattleboro, ppd. TBD

Peoples at Danville, ppd. TBD

Girls Hoops

Lyndon 56, Spaulding 51

Williamstown 56, Blue Mountain 38

Vergennes at North Country, ppd. TBD

Boys Hockey

Burr and Burton 5, St. J 0

Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Girls Hockey

Spaulding 6, Kingdom Blades 0

Gymnastics

St. J 133.85, Burr and Burton 73.5

Wrestling

White Mountains at Winnisquam tournament, 8:30

Indoor Track

Teams at UVM, 8:45 a.m.

Men’s Hoops

Cazenovia 90, Lyndon 87

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon 68, Cazevonia 38

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Lizzy Jones placed first on vault, bars, beam and all-around (36.2) while Anna Cushing earned the win on floor and was second in all-around as St. J gymnastics topped Burr and Burton.

Brooke’lyn Robinson (14) and Kadienne Whitcomb combined for 25 points as the Lyndon girls basketball ran its win streak to five games with a 56-51 matinee win over Spaulding on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.

St. J’s Brooke White won shot, placed second in the 600 meters and was third in triple jump in an indoor track and field meet at University of Vermont.

St. J’s Evan Thornton-Sherman won the 1,500, 1,000 and ran on the winning 4x400 in an indoor track and field meet at University of Vermont.

——

SUNDAY, JAN. 9

Indoor Track

Weight throw/field event, all day at SJA

——

MONDAY, JAN. 10

Boys Hoops

White Mountains at Groveton, 6:30

Harwood at Lake Region, 7

Girls Hoops

St. J at S. Burlington, ppd. TBD

Northfield at Blue Mountain, 7

White Mountains at Groveton, 5

Alpine Skiing

St. J, LI at Middlebury Snow Bowl, 10 (SL)

Boys Hockey

U-32 at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

