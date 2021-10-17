Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 16-17) And Sunday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Football
U-32 16, Lyndon 6
XC Running
NVAC Championships at Craftsbury, 10
Girls Soccer
Colchester 3, St. J 1
Thetford 3, Lyndon 0
BFA-Fairfax 4, Danville 1
North Country 1, Stowe 1, 2OT
Blue Mountain 7, Craftsbury 1
Lisbon 3, Gorham 1
Rivendell 5, Hazen 0
Lake Region 1, Lamoille 0
Boys Soccer
Gorham 3, Lisbon 2
Danville 2, Craftsbury 1
Field Hockey
Lyndon 6, Milton 0
St. J 4, North Country 1
Women’s Soccer
Husson 10, Lyndon 0
Men’s Soccer
Husson 7, Lyndon 2
Women’s XC
Lyndon at Conn. College Invitational, 10 a.m.
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Jamie Fenoff and Ella Buckingham each scored twice, Kiarra Reynoso had a goal and an assist and Brydie Barton assisted twice as Lyndon rolled to a 6-0 field hockey win over Milton.
Clara Andre tallied twice while Hannah Angell and Liv Eberhardt each collected a goal and an assist to pace St. J’s 4-0 field hockey shutout of North Country.
Charli Kellaway scored the second-half equalizer as North Country forged a 1-all draw with unbeaten Stowe.
Nico Siani’s free kick from 25 yards out in the first half broke a 1-1 tie and led to Danville’s 2-1 win over Craftsbury.
Evan Thornton-Sherman became the first boy to win three NVAC Mountain Divison Championships while leading St. Johnsbury to back-to-back titles at Craftsbury. Teammates Hale Boyden (fourth) and Andrew Thornton-Sherman (sixth) also stood tall.
Woodsville’s Jackson Horne earned third place at the Division IV state golf championship, claiming a spot in the New England Regional tournament.
Anya Kennedy scored on a dish from Alayna Azur with 12:40 to play as Lake Region edged Lamoille 1-0.
——
SUNDAY, OCT. 17
Bass Fishing
Vt./NH Twin State tournament, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Guilmette Launch, South Hero
Women’s Volleyball
Maine Maritime 3, Lyndon 0
——
MONDAY, OCT. 18
Boys Soccer
White Mountains at Profile, 4
Littleton at Franklin, 4
Moultonborough at Woodsville, 4
Lyndon at Hazen, 4
Girls Soccer
White Mountains at Profile, 4
Danville at Blue Mountain, 4
Moultonborough at Woodsville, 4
Littleton at Groveton, 4
Girls Volleyball
Lyndon at Harwood, 4:30
Field Hockey
Harwood at North Country, 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.