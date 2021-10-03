Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 2-3) And Monday Schedule
SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Football

Lyndon 14, Rice 12, OT

North Country at Mt. Abraham (canceled due to COVID-19)

XC Running

Thetford Woods Trail Run, 10 a.m.

White Mountains at Kennett, 2

Girls Soccer

White Mountains 2, Mascoma 1

North Country 2, Lake Region 0

Danville 1, Hazen 0

Girls Volleyball

St. J 3, Colchester 0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-7)

Women’s Soccer

UMaine-Farmington 5, Lyndon 1

Men’s Soccer

UMaine-Farmington 5, Lyndon 1

Women’s Volleyball

Maine Maritime 3, Lyndon 0

Husson 3, Lyndon 0

Men’s/Women’s XC

Hornet Invitational, ppd. TBD

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Quarterback Cam Berry had two rushing TDs and Luke Dudas ran in the winning two-point conversion for Lyndon, which snapped a four-year home winless streak in a 14-12 overtime victory over Rice.

St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman seized the boys individual title in dominant fashion at the 2021 Woods Trail Run, running the fastest time by anyone the course in the last five years.

Josi Fortin scored twice as North Country topped rival Lake Region 2-0 to extend its unbeaten start to eight games.

Josie DeAngelis scored twice, one in each half, as White Mountains topped the Royals 2-1.

Elizah Abetti tallied in the 48th minute on a pass from Ava Marshia and Danville held off Hazen 1-0.

——

SUNDAY, OCT. 3

Women’s Soccer

Maine Maritime 2, Lyndon 0

——

MONDAY OCT. 4

Girls Volleyball

St. J at Lyndon, 6

Boys Golf

LI at U-32, 3:30

Coed Golf

Lake Region at Copley CC, 3:30

Hazen at Northfield, 3:30

Littleton at Woodsville, 3:30

Field Hockey

U-32 at North Country, 4

Boys Soccer

Littleton at Lisbon, 4

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4

Girls Soccer

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4

Littleton at Lisbon, 4

