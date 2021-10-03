Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 2-3) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Football
Lyndon 14, Rice 12, OT
North Country at Mt. Abraham (canceled due to COVID-19)
XC Running
Thetford Woods Trail Run, 10 a.m.
White Mountains at Kennett, 2
Girls Soccer
White Mountains 2, Mascoma 1
North Country 2, Lake Region 0
Danville 1, Hazen 0
Girls Volleyball
St. J 3, Colchester 0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-7)
Women’s Soccer
UMaine-Farmington 5, Lyndon 1
Men’s Soccer
UMaine-Farmington 5, Lyndon 1
Women’s Volleyball
Maine Maritime 3, Lyndon 0
Husson 3, Lyndon 0
Men’s/Women’s XC
Hornet Invitational, ppd. TBD
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Quarterback Cam Berry had two rushing TDs and Luke Dudas ran in the winning two-point conversion for Lyndon, which snapped a four-year home winless streak in a 14-12 overtime victory over Rice.
St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman seized the boys individual title in dominant fashion at the 2021 Woods Trail Run, running the fastest time by anyone the course in the last five years.
Josi Fortin scored twice as North Country topped rival Lake Region 2-0 to extend its unbeaten start to eight games.
Josie DeAngelis scored twice, one in each half, as White Mountains topped the Royals 2-1.
Elizah Abetti tallied in the 48th minute on a pass from Ava Marshia and Danville held off Hazen 1-0.
——
SUNDAY, OCT. 3
Women’s Soccer
Maine Maritime 2, Lyndon 0
——
MONDAY OCT. 4
Girls Volleyball
St. J at Lyndon, 6
Boys Golf
LI at U-32, 3:30
Coed Golf
Lake Region at Copley CC, 3:30
Hazen at Northfield, 3:30
Littleton at Woodsville, 3:30
Field Hockey
U-32 at North Country, 4
Boys Soccer
Littleton at Lisbon, 4
Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4
Girls Soccer
Woodsville at Moultonborough, 4
Littleton at Lisbon, 4
