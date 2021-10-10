Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 9-10) And Monday Schedule
Luke Dudas runs in the game-winning two-point conversion as Lyndon Institute beats Fair Haven 23-14 at Robert K. Lewis Field on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

Football

Lyndon 23, Fair Haven 14

Boys Soccer

St. J 1, Brattleboro 0

Lake Region 3, Lyndon 2, OT

Danville 3, Oxbow 2

North Country 0, Paine Mountain 0, 2OT

Hazen at Spaulding, 11

Boys XC

St. J at Manhattan Invitational, all day

Coed XC

Lyndon, Hazen at Peoples, 9

Women’s Soccer

SUNY Poly 5, Lyndon 0

Men’s Soccer

SUNY Poly 3, Lyndon 0

Women’s Volleyball

Bay Path 3, Lyndon 1

Fisher 3, Lyndon 0

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Junior lineman Quentin Thomas turned the tide with a 38-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and Luke Dudas rushed for a game-high 164 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries as Lyndon picked off Fair Haven 23-14.

Jorge Trade scored at 14:51 of the second half and the defense did the rest as St. Johnsbury stopped a five-game slide with a 1-0 win at Brattleboro.

Evan Thornton-Sherman of St. Johnsbury was fifth in the Eastern States Championship race at the Manhattan College Invitational at Van Cortlandt Park in New York City.

North Country senior James Cilwik finished first at the Harwood Invitational for the third year in a row, clocking a time of 17 minutes, 26 seconds.

Jacob Inkel tallied the game-tying goal in the 76th minute at Aidan Poginy notched the overtime game-winner as Lake Region rallied past Lyndon 3-2.

Cooper Calkins scored all three goals in Danville’s 3-2 win over Oxbow, DHS’ first win of the season.

——

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

Bass Fishing

VPA state championship, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Guilmette Launch, South Hero

Women’s Soccer

Cazenovia 4, Lyndon 0

Men’s Soccer

Cazenovia 2, Lyndon 1, OT

Women’s Volleyball

UMaine-Presque Isle 3, Lyndon 1

——

MONDAY, OCT. 11

Girls Volleyball

Colchester at Lyndon, 6

Girls Soccer

Lyndon at Lake Region, 4

North Country at Spaulding, 4

St. J at S. Burlington

Field Hockey

Lyndon at North Country, 4

