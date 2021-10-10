Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 9-10) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
Football
Lyndon 23, Fair Haven 14
Boys Soccer
St. J 1, Brattleboro 0
Lake Region 3, Lyndon 2, OT
Danville 3, Oxbow 2
North Country 0, Paine Mountain 0, 2OT
Hazen at Spaulding, 11
Boys XC
St. J at Manhattan Invitational, all day
Coed XC
Lyndon, Hazen at Peoples, 9
Women’s Soccer
SUNY Poly 5, Lyndon 0
Men’s Soccer
SUNY Poly 3, Lyndon 0
Women’s Volleyball
Bay Path 3, Lyndon 1
Fisher 3, Lyndon 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Junior lineman Quentin Thomas turned the tide with a 38-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and Luke Dudas rushed for a game-high 164 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries as Lyndon picked off Fair Haven 23-14.
Jorge Trade scored at 14:51 of the second half and the defense did the rest as St. Johnsbury stopped a five-game slide with a 1-0 win at Brattleboro.
Evan Thornton-Sherman of St. Johnsbury was fifth in the Eastern States Championship race at the Manhattan College Invitational at Van Cortlandt Park in New York City.
North Country senior James Cilwik finished first at the Harwood Invitational for the third year in a row, clocking a time of 17 minutes, 26 seconds.
Jacob Inkel tallied the game-tying goal in the 76th minute at Aidan Poginy notched the overtime game-winner as Lake Region rallied past Lyndon 3-2.
Cooper Calkins scored all three goals in Danville’s 3-2 win over Oxbow, DHS’ first win of the season.
——
SUNDAY, OCT. 10
Bass Fishing
VPA state championship, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Guilmette Launch, South Hero
Women’s Soccer
Cazenovia 4, Lyndon 0
Men’s Soccer
Cazenovia 2, Lyndon 1, OT
Women’s Volleyball
UMaine-Presque Isle 3, Lyndon 1
——
MONDAY, OCT. 11
Girls Volleyball
Colchester at Lyndon, 6
Girls Soccer
Lyndon at Lake Region, 4
North Country at Spaulding, 4
St. J at S. Burlington
Field Hockey
Lyndon at North Country, 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.