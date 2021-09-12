Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 11-12) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Boys Soccer
St. J 0, Burr & Burton 0
U-32 7, Lyndon 1
BFA-Fairfax 7, Danville 0
Twinfield 3, Blue Mountain 2
North Country 5, Lake Region 0
Littleton 2, Profile 1, OT
Groveton 4, Colebrook 2
Girls Soccer
Profile 2, Littleton 1
Groveton 2, Colebrook 1
Harwood 11, Lyndon 0
BFA-Fairfax 8, Fairfax 0
Boys XC
St. J, Hazen at Randolph Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Girls XC
St. J, Hazen at Randolph Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Coed XC
White Mountains at Great Glen Race, 10 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at CVU, 10 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Hamilton 3, Lyndon o (25-12, 25-5, 25-8)
Babson 3, Lyndon 0 (25-4, 25-11, 25-13)
Women’s XC
Lyndon at Thomas Invitational, TBA
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Freshman Shiloh Reagey finished a Bode Belyea cross two minutes into overtime to lift Littleton to a 2-1 victory over Profile.
Sophie Bell notched the game-winner with 3:47 left in regulation and Profile upended Littleton in a matchup of unbeatens.
Austin Giroux and Cooper Brueck each tallied twice as North Country topped rival Lake Region 5-0.
St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman broke his second course record in as many meets, winning the Randolph Invitational in 15 minutes, 41 seconds (breaking Riley Fenoff’s mark of 16:08).
——
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
Women’s Soccer
Thomas 2, Lyndon 1
Men’s Soccer
Thomas 8, Lyndon 0
Bass Fishing
Littleton at Partridge Lake, 8 a.m.
——
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
Girls Soccer
St. J at Lake Region, 4:30
Montpelier at Lyndon, 4:30
Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30
North Country at Milton, 4:30
Peoples at Hazen, 4:30
Boys Golf
St. J at Orleans CC, 4
Lyndon at SJCC, 3:30
NCU at Newport CC, 4
Girls Golf
St. J at Jay Peak CC, 4
Coed Golf
Lyndon at St. J CC, 3:30
White Mountains home match, 3:30
Woodsville at Newport, 3:30
Lake Region at CC of Vermont, 3:30
Hazen home meet, 3:30
Field Hockey
Littleton at Winnisquam, 4
