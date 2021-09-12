Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 11-12) And Monday Schedule
St. Johnsbury outshines Champlain Valley 35-23 in the first game under the lights on artificial turf at the newly-renovated Fairbanks Field on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

Boys Soccer

St. J 0, Burr & Burton 0

U-32 7, Lyndon 1

BFA-Fairfax 7, Danville 0

Twinfield 3, Blue Mountain 2

North Country 5, Lake Region 0

Littleton 2, Profile 1, OT

Groveton 4, Colebrook 2

Girls Soccer

Profile 2, Littleton 1

Groveton 2, Colebrook 1

Harwood 11, Lyndon 0

BFA-Fairfax 8, Fairfax 0

Boys XC

St. J, Hazen at Randolph Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Girls XC

St. J, Hazen at Randolph Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Coed XC

White Mountains at Great Glen Race, 10 a.m.

Boys Volleyball

Lyndon at CVU, 10 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Hamilton 3, Lyndon o (25-12, 25-5, 25-8)

Babson 3, Lyndon 0 (25-4, 25-11, 25-13)

Women’s XC

Lyndon at Thomas Invitational, TBA

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Freshman Shiloh Reagey finished a Bode Belyea cross two minutes into overtime to lift Littleton to a 2-1 victory over Profile.

Sophie Bell notched the game-winner with 3:47 left in regulation and Profile upended Littleton in a matchup of unbeatens.

Austin Giroux and Cooper Brueck each tallied twice as North Country topped rival Lake Region 5-0.

St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman broke his second course record in as many meets, winning the Randolph Invitational in 15 minutes, 41 seconds (breaking Riley Fenoff’s mark of 16:08).

——

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

Women’s Soccer

Thomas 2, Lyndon 1

Men’s Soccer

Thomas 8, Lyndon 0

Bass Fishing

Littleton at Partridge Lake, 8 a.m.

——

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

Girls Soccer

St. J at Lake Region, 4:30

Montpelier at Lyndon, 4:30

Danville at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30

North Country at Milton, 4:30

Peoples at Hazen, 4:30

Boys Golf

St. J at Orleans CC, 4

Lyndon at SJCC, 3:30

NCU at Newport CC, 4

Girls Golf

St. J at Jay Peak CC, 4

Coed Golf

Lyndon at St. J CC, 3:30

White Mountains home match, 3:30

Woodsville at Newport, 3:30

Lake Region at CC of Vermont, 3:30

Hazen home meet, 3:30

Field Hockey

Littleton at Winnisquam, 4

