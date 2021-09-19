Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 18-19) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Football
Bellows Falls 35, Lyndon 0
Field Hockey
Burr and Burton 1, St. J 0
Berlin 1, White Mountains 0
Boys Soccer
Woodsville 10, Blue Mountain 1
Lisbon 2, Lisbon 1
Berlin 3, White Mountains 1
Girls Soccer
St. J 1, Brattleboro 0
Stowe 8, Lyndon 0
Woodsville 10, Blue Mountain 1
Lake Region 1, Thetford 0
North Country 4, Randolph 1
Berlin 2, White Mountains 0
Gorham 1, Lisbon 0
Coed XC
LI, Lake Region, Hazen at U-32, 10 a.m.
White Mountains Invite, 9 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Maine Maritime 4, Lyndon 1
Women’s Volleyball
UMaine-Presque Isle 3, Lyndon 0
St. Joseph’s 3, Lyndon 0
TOP PERFORMERS
Sophia Shippee’s first-half tally on a feed from Maren Nitsche was the difference in St. J’s 1-0 win at Brattleboro.
Leah Krull had three goals and three assists to attain her 100th varsity point, while Maddie Roy added four goals and two assists as Woodsville rolled to a 10-1 victory over Blue Mountain.
Brianna Deslandes, Sabine Brueck, Mackenzie Parenteau and Lahna Descheneau all tallied as North Country routed Randolph 4-1.
Cam Tenney-Burt (four goals, assists), Sammy Sarkis (two goals, assist) and Nathaniel Chumbes (goal, two assists) helped Woodsville upend Blue Mountain 10-1.
Sakoya Sweeney’s tally held up as Lake Region fought past Thetford 1-0.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 19
Bass Fishing
Littleton at Partridge Lake, 8 a.m.
North Country at VPA Fall Classic, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Guilmette Launch, South Hero
Women’s Tennis
Plymouth 9, Lyndon 0
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
Boys Soccer
Danville at Blue Mountain, canceled
Littleton at Berlin, 3:30
Woodsville at Groveton, ppd. TBD
Franklin at Lisbon, 4
Girls Soccer
Woodsville at Groveton, ppd. TBD
Moultonborough at Lisbon, 4
Littleton at Berlin, 5
Boys Golf
Lyndon at Peoples, 3:30
Coed Golf
Lake Region, NCU at Ryder Brook CC, 3:30
Hazen at Lamoille, 3:30
