Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 25-26) And Monday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Boys Soccer
Burlington 1, St. J 0
Lyndon 2, Lamoille 1, OT
Stowe 11, Lake Region 0
North Country 6, Thetford 1
Montpelier 5, Hazen 1
Lisbon 4, Lin-Wood 1
Profile 3, Littleton 1
Colebrook 7, Groveton 2
Twinfield at Danville, ppd. TBD
Girls Soccer
Littleton 3, Profile 2
Lisbon 3, Lin-Wood 0
Groveton 5, Colebrook 2
Lake Region at Montpelier, ppd. TBD
Cross Country
Manchester Invitational
Lake Region at Stowe, 9:30
White Mountains at Berlin, 11 a.m.
Field Hockey
Berlin 1, White Mountains 0, OT
Newfound 2, Littleton 0
Women’s Soccer
SUNY Delhi 3, Lyndon 0
Men’s Soccer
SUNY Delhi 5, Lyndon 0
Women’s Tennis
Husson 9, Lyndon 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Aiden Hale scored off a long punt from goaltender Nick Matteis five minutes in the first overtime period to lift Lyndon to a 2-1 win over Lamoille.
Cooper Brueck scored a pair of goals, then played back on defense to help with injuries as North Country rolled Thetford 6-1.
Lauren McKee tallied the eventual game-winner in the 72nd minute as Littleton handed Profile its first loss of the season.
Jen Fowler saved 20 of 21 shots in White Mountains’ 1-0 overtime field hockey loss to Berlin.
St. J’s Evan Thornton-Sherman ran to a runner-up finish at the Manchester Invitational.
St. J’s Adele Bernier ran to fourth place, leading St. J to a cross-country team win in Stowe.
——
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
Women’s Tennis
Thomas 8, Lyndon 1
Men’s Soccer
SUNY Cobleskill 2, Lyndon 1
——
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
Girls Soccer
GMVS at St. J, 4:30
Littleton at White Mountains, 4
Pittsburg at Woodsville, 4
BFA-St. Albans at North Country, 4:30
Boys Soccer
Pittsburg at Woodsville, 4
Boys Golf
St. J at Williston CC, 10
LI at SJCC, 3:30
Coed Golf
Lake Region, Hazen at Orleans CC, 3:30
Woodsville at Moultonborough, 3:30
Girls Volleyball
LI at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30
Women’s Volleyball
Lyndon at Anna Maria, 6
