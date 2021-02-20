Weekend’s Local Scores (Feb. 20-21)

St. J's Fritz Hauser (42) and Colby Garey-Wright crash the glass for a rebound during the Hilltoppers' 50-30 loss to Division II Montpelier at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

Girls Hoops

Littleton 37, White Mountains 19

Boys Hoops

Littleton 44, White Mountains 37

Thetford 49, Lake Region 39

Danville 73, BFA-Fairfax 46

Lyndon 52, U-32 35

Montpelier 50, St. J 30

Hazen 54, Peoples 42

Boys Hockey

Burr and Burton 5, Lyndon 2

U-32 7, St. J 5

Girls Hockey

Kingdom Blades 5, U-32 2

Gymnastics

Montpelier 123.1, St. J 120.75

Men’s Hoops

Husson 105, Lyndon 66

——

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

Men’s Hoops

Husson 111, Lyndon 92

