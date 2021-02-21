Weekend’s Top Performers And Monday’s Schedule

SATURDAY TOP PERFORMERS
Parker Paradice scored 18 of his 20 points in the final three quarters as unbeaten Littleton ended White Mountains’ nine-game win streak with a 44-37 victory.
Logan Young (23 points) and Ethan Gould (20) keyed Danville to its third win in as many games, 73-46 over Fairfax. Young only missed two shots all game, going 4-for-4 from inside the arc, 6 of 6 at the foul line and 3 of 5 from distance. Young on defense also held his man scoreless.
Olivia Corrigan (16 points, five steals), Hannah Brown (10 points, six rebounds, seven steals) and Lauren McKee (seven points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists) keyed a 39-19 rout of White Mountains, the Crusaders’ sixth straight win.
St. J’s Lizzy Jones won floor, vault and uneven bars and was second in beam to win the all-around in a St. J gymnastics dual meet with Montpelier.
Reese Petit tallied a pair of goals, Lexi Mosher added a goal and an assist and Brook-Lynn Choiniere scored her first varsity goal while adding an assist as the Kingdom Blades stayed unbeaten with a 5-2 win over U-32.
Jadon Baker scored 13 points while Carter Hill and Isaiah Baker combined for 22 as the Wildcats went to 3-0 with a 54-42 road win at Peoples.
MONDAY, FEB. 22
Girls Hoops
U-32 at Lyndon, 6:30
St. J at St. Albans, 6:30
Danville at Stowe, 6
Enosburg at North Country, 6:30
Richford at Hazen, 6:30
Lake Region at Thetford, 6:30
Berlin at Groveton, 6:30
Profile at Lin-Wood, 5:30
Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5
Boys Hoops
Groveton at Berlin, 6:30
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 5
Profile at Lin-Wood, 5
Alpine Skiing
St. J at Mad River Glen (slalom), 10
